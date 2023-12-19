Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds & Prediction

The over has been profitable in previous Vegas and Carolina matchups but will it cash in Tuesday night’s Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes contest? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

029 Vegas Golden Knights (+116) at 030 Carolina Hurricanes (-140); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

Mark Stone notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday’s 6-3 win over the Senators. Stone showcased his all-situations value in assisting on three straight goals — one shorthanded, one at even strength and one on the power play. This was his third multi-point effort over the last five games, and he’s racked up 14 points across his last 10 outings. Stone has put together an excellent campaign with 10 goals, 22 assists, 12 power-play points, three shorthanded points, 65 shots and a minus-1 rating through 32 appearances.

Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

Frederik Andersen (illness) is still a month from returning to action. That said, he’s expected to start skating soon. General manager Don Waddell told reporters Sunday, “Over the next week or 10 days, he’ll start hitting the ice more,” Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official site reports.

Andersen shouldn’t be expected back until mid-to-late January. Still, the fact that he is ready to start skating is certainly a step in the right direction. Until the veteran backstop is cleared to play, the Hurricanes figure to continue utilizing Pyotr Kochetkov as the primary option between the pipes. That said, Carolina added Aaron Dell on a professional tryout after having placed Antti Raanta on waivers over the weekend.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Carolina’s last 11 games played on a Tuesday.

Carolina are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games played on a Tuesday.

Vegas are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is a perfect six-for-six in the Golden Knights’ last six games. The total has also gone over in four out of Vegas’ last five games when playing on the road against Carolina and has hit in seven out of the Hurricanes’ last 10 games when playing an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5