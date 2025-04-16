Golden Knights vs. Canucks Prediction: Will Vegas continue streak vs. Vancouver?

The Vancouver Canucks will host the Vegas Golden Knights tonight, April 16, 2025, at Rogers Arena in their regular-season finale. The game is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, and MAX. What is the smart bet in tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Canucks matchup?

Game Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Canucks are -115 moneyline favorites for tonight’s game. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, are -105 on the moneyline, while the total sits at 5.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Vancouver

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Canucks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Overviews

Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-10, 108 points): The Golden Knights have secured a playoff spot and are looking to maintain momentum heading into the postseason. They’ve been led by a strong core, including centers Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, and William Karlsson.​

Vancouver Canucks (38-29-14, 90 points): The Canucks have been eliminated from playoff contention and are playing for pride in their final game. They will be without goaltender Thatcher Demko (illness) and defenseman Derek Forbort (injury).

Head-to-Head

This is the fourth meeting between the teams this season, with Vegas winning the previous three matchups. Historically, the Canucks have struggled against the Golden Knights, holding a 7-15-2 all-time record.

Players to Watch

Quinn Hughes (VAN): Leads the Canucks with 76 points this season and has 15 points in 14 career games against Vegas.

Jake DeBrusk (VAN): The team’s leading goal scorer with 28 goals this season.

Jack Eichel (VGK): A key offensive contributor for Vegas, expected to play a significant role in tonight’s game.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

Give me Vegas. The Golden Knights have won the last three meetings between these two teams and seven out of 10 against Vancouver. While they are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames, Vegas has also won four out of its last six contests entering play tonight.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -105