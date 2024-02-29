Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Golden Knights vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Golden Knights vs. Bruins

    Will the Golden Knights pull off the upset on Thursday night when they visit the Bruins at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in this Golden Knights vs. Bruins matchup from TD Garden?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    031 Vegas Golden Knights (+132) at 032 Boston Bruins (-160); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Golden Knights vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Pietro Sets up Empty-Netter

    Alex Pietrangelo recorded an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Pietrangelo was initially credited with the goal, but Jonathan Marchessault got a piece of it. The helper was Pietrangelo’s first point in his last three outings. The 34-year-old defenseman has predictably taken a back seat to Shea Theodore on offense in recent games following Theodore’s return from an upper-body injury. Pietrangelo is at 28 points, 123 shots on net, 128 blocked shots, 43 hits and a minus-1 rating through 54 games this season.

    Marchand Adds Power Play Helper

    Brad Marchand notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken. Marchand’s offense has been quiet lately — he has three points over his last seven outings. His helper Monday was his first power-play point since Jan. 15 versus the Devils. The 35-year-old winger is up to 53 points (22 on the power play), 160 shots on net, 72 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 60 appearances. He’ll likely finish shy of the 80-point mark, but Marchand could rebound down the stretch if the Bruins’ power play improves.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games against Vegas

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Boston’s last 9 games at home

    Over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 6 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Golden Knights vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Bruins are just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight home games and are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Western Conference. On the other side, the Golden Knights are 5-2 in their last seven road games, are 29-9 in their last 38 games playing on a Thursday and are 7-3 in their last 10 games when playing as an underdog.

    Golden Knights vs. Bruins Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +132

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com