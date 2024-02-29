Golden Knights vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Golden Knights pull off the upset on Thursday night when they visit the Bruins at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in this Golden Knights vs. Bruins matchup from TD Garden?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Vegas Golden Knights (+132) at 032 Boston Bruins (-160); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pietro Sets up Empty-Netter

Alex Pietrangelo recorded an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Pietrangelo was initially credited with the goal, but Jonathan Marchessault got a piece of it. The helper was Pietrangelo’s first point in his last three outings. The 34-year-old defenseman has predictably taken a back seat to Shea Theodore on offense in recent games following Theodore’s return from an upper-body injury. Pietrangelo is at 28 points, 123 shots on net, 128 blocked shots, 43 hits and a minus-1 rating through 54 games this season.

Marchand Adds Power Play Helper

Brad Marchand notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken. Marchand’s offense has been quiet lately — he has three points over his last seven outings. His helper Monday was his first power-play point since Jan. 15 versus the Devils. The 35-year-old winger is up to 53 points (22 on the power play), 160 shots on net, 72 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 60 appearances. He’ll likely finish shy of the 80-point mark, but Marchand could rebound down the stretch if the Bruins’ power play improves.

Golden Knights vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 7 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games against Vegas

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Boston’s last 9 games at home

Over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 6 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Golden Knights vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. The Bruins are just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight home games and are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Western Conference. On the other side, the Golden Knights are 5-2 in their last seven road games, are 29-9 in their last 38 games playing on a Thursday and are 7-3 in their last 10 games when playing as an underdog.

Golden Knights vs. Bruins Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +132