Golden Knights vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Prediction & Odds

The line for Wednesday night’s Golden Knights vs. Avalanche matchup opened at -140 but has climbed to -146 in favor of Colorado. Are the Aves the smart bet tonight in this matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Vegas Golden Knights (+122) at 026 Colorado Avalanche (-146); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche: Bettors Fading Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Roy Scores Twice in Golden Knight’s win over Islanders

Nicolas Roy scored a pair of goals on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Islanders. Roy snapped a seven-game point drought with his second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. He added another goal in the third. Roy spent much of the first half of the season on the fourth line, but with William Karlsson (lower body) week-to-week, he’ll now get a chance for more playing time in a third-line role. Roy has seven goals, 15 points, 50 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 31 contests.

MacKinnon Slides Power Play Helper in Aves’ Shootout Win

Nathan MacKinnon notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins. MacKinnon set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the first period. The helper was MacKinnon’s 10th point during his five-game point streak. The 28-year-old has yet to be held off the scoresheet at home this season, racking up 45 points over 22 contests in Ball Arena. For the season, the superstar center has 22 goals, 44 helpers, 27 power-play points, 183 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 41 outings. If he stays healthy, he’s on pace to shatter his previous career high of 111 points from last season.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Betting Trends: Under Cashing in Recent Meetings

The over/under has gone UNDER in 15 of Vegas’ last 21 games against Colorado

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Colorado’s last 11 games when playing at home against Vegas

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 7 games on the road.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take Colorado. The Golden Knights are just 2-6 in their last eight games overall and are winless in their last five road games. Vegas has also dropped nine out of its last 11 games played in January and dropped four out of its last five games when playing as an underdog.

On the other side, the Avalanche have won eight out of their last 11 games overall and are 17-5 in their last 22 games at home. They’re also 5-2 in their last seven games against a Western Conference foe and are 11-4 in their last 15 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division opponent.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -146