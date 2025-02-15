Finland vs. Sweden 4 Nations Prediction: Will Sweden cover on puckline?

In today’s 4 Nations Face-Off, Finland and Sweden are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Both teams are seeking their first win in the tournament, making this matchup crucial for their chances to advance to the championship game. What’s the smart bet in today’s Finland vs. Sweden matchup?

Finland vs. Sweden 4 Nations Matchup & Odds

Finland (+184) vs. Sweden (-225); o/u 5.5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

Team Finland Overview:

Finland enters this game after a 6-1 loss to Team USA on Thursday. Henri Jokiharju scored Finland’s lone goal in that match. In response to the defeat, Finland is making a goaltending change, starting Kevin Lankinen in place of Juuse Saros, who allowed six goals on 32 shots against the USA. Offensively, Finland struggled, managing only 21 shots on goal, with nearly half coming from top-line players Aleksander Barkov and Artturi Lehkonen. The team will need increased production from its depth forwards to compete effectively against Sweden.

Team Sweden Overview:

Sweden opened the tournament with a 4-3 overtime loss to Canada on Wednesday, earning one point from the contest. The team showcased resilience by overcoming multiple two-goal deficits. Adrian Kempe was a standout performer, contributing a goal and five shots on net. Defensively, Sweden boasts a strong blue line, with Victor Hedman logging significant ice time alongside Jonas Brodin. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson is expected to start again after making 24 saves on 28 shots in the opener.

Key Factors:

Finland’s Offensive Depth: Beyond their top line, Finland needs contributions from secondary scorers to alleviate pressure on their primary players and challenge Sweden’s defense.

Sweden’s Defensive Strength: With a formidable defensive lineup, Sweden aims to suppress Finland’s scoring opportunities and control the game’s tempo.

Goaltending Performance: The matchup between Lankinen and Gustavsson could be pivotal, with both goalies looking to provide stability and confidence to their respective teams.

Finland vs. Sweden 4 Nations Prediction:

I’m taking Sweden on the puckline. Finland was able to hang with Team USA for two periods because Juuse Saros made some outstanding saves early on. But once Team USA started to attack the middle of the ice with speed and skill, it was night-night time for the Fins. They simply don’t have the scoring power to hang with anyone in this tournament. I’m willing to roll the dice on a Sweden team that showed signs of life in the third period against Canada in its opening matchup.

Finland vs. Sweden 4 Nations Prediction: TEAM SWEDEN -1.5 (+128)