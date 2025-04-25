Capitals vs. Canadiens Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will series stay low-scoring?

​The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens are set to face off in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The Capitals currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.​ What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Capitals vs. Canadiens Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 25, 2025

Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

TV: TBS/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Capitals are -120 moneyline favorites. The Canadiens, meanwhile, are +100 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Canadiens’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

In Game 1, the Canadiens mounted a third-period comeback to tie the game but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime. Game 2 saw the Capitals take control with a 3-1 victory, highlighted by second-period goals from Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome. Goaltender Logan Thompson made 25 saves, including several key stops in the third period, to preserve the win.

Game 3 Preview

Returning home, the Canadiens hope the energy of the Bell Centre crowd will provide a much-needed boost. This marks Montreal’s first playoff game at a full-capacity Bell Centre since 2017. Head coach Martin St. Louis expressed optimism about the home advantage, stating, “There’s nothing like playing at home, especially at the Bell Centre, with our fans, in the playoffs.”

Despite the series deficit, the Canadiens have shown resilience, particularly in third periods. Goaltender Sam Montembeault has been a standout, posting a .921 save percentage over the first two games. Captain Nick Suzuki emphasized the team’s potential, saying, “I don’t think we’ve shown our best and, hopefully, going home it’ll be exciting for everyone.”

Key Players to Watch

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin continues to be a driving force, leading the team with 44 goals this season. Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael have also been impactful, each contributing crucial goals in the series.

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki leads the team with 89 points, while Cole Caufield has added 37 goals. Defenseman Lane Hutson’s playmaking abilities will be vital in generating offensive opportunities.​

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game 3 Betting Prediction

While the Habs are an excellent home team (23-12-6), the Caps have been outstanding on the road this season (25-13-3), so that’s a wash. That said, I do like the under. In the Canadiens’ last 10 games, the under is 7-2-1. The under also cashed in both of the first two matchups between these two teams in this series.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game 3 Prediction: UNDER 5.5