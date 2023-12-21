Canucks vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home team listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Canucks vs. Stars matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

063 Vancouver Canucks (+118) at 064 Dallas Stars (-142); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Canucks vs. Stars Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vancouver Canucks DFS SPIN

Quinn Hughes posted two assists and two shots in the Canucks’ 5-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday. Hughes picked up helpers on goals by Nils Hoglander and Teddy Blueger. This performance snaps a three-game point drought for Hughes as he has slowed down from his red-hot pace earlier in the season. On the season, Hughes has nine goals and 41 points in 33 games.

Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

Jamie Benn logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken. Benn found Matt Duchene, who fed Thomas Harley at the post for the game-winning goal 2:16 into the extra session. Through nine outings in December, Benn has produced six points, nine shots on goal and 11 hits. The 34-year-old forward is up to 21 points, 43 shots on net, 29 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 30 appearances this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.

Canucks vs. Stars NHL Betting Trends

Vancouver is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Dallas

Vancouver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Dallas

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games

Canucks vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take Vancouver. The Canucks are 9-2 in their last 11 games against the Stars, which includes a perfect mark of 7-0 in their last seven games versus Dallas. Vancouver has also won six out of its last seven games overall, has won six out of its last seven road games versus Dallas and is 17-6 in its last 23 conference games.

Canucks vs. Stars NHL Prediction: VANCOUVER CANUCKS +118