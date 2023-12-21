Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Canucks vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Canucks vs. Stars

    With the home team listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Canucks vs. Stars matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    063 Vancouver Canucks (+118) at 064 Dallas Stars (-142); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Canucks vs. Stars Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Vancouver Canucks DFS SPIN

    Quinn Hughes posted two assists and two shots in the Canucks’ 5-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday. Hughes picked up helpers on goals by Nils Hoglander and Teddy Blueger. This performance snaps a three-game point drought for Hughes as he has slowed down from his red-hot pace earlier in the season. On the season, Hughes has nine goals and 41 points in 33 games.

    Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

    Jamie Benn logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken. Benn found Matt Duchene, who fed Thomas Harley at the post for the game-winning goal 2:16 into the extra session. Through nine outings in December, Benn has produced six points, nine shots on goal and 11 hits. The 34-year-old forward is up to 21 points, 43 shots on net, 29 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 30 appearances this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.

    Vancouver is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Dallas

    Vancouver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Dallas

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games

    Canucks vs. Stars Betting Prediction

    Take Vancouver. The Canucks are 9-2 in their last 11 games against the Stars, which includes a perfect mark of 7-0 in their last seven games versus Dallas. Vancouver has also won six out of its last seven games overall, has won six out of its last seven road games versus Dallas and is 17-6 in its last 23 conference games.

    Canucks vs. Stars NHL Prediction: VANCOUVER CANUCKS +118

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com