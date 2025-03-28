Canucks vs. Blue Jackets Prediction: Will over cash for bettors?

The Vancouver Canucks (23-17-10) will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (25-19-7) on March 28, 2025, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Canucks have a strong road record of 14-7-4, while the Blue Jackets boast an impressive 17-5-3 performance at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Canucks vs. Blue Jackets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vancouver Canucks (+100) at Columbus Blue Jackets (-120); o/u 6

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: ESPN+

Canucks vs. Blue Jackets Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Columbus

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Blue Jackets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Offense:

Vancouver Canucks: Averaging 2.84 goals per game, the Canucks are led by defenseman Quinn Hughes, who has accumulated 58 points with 14 goals and 44 assists. Left winger Jake DeBrusk contributes significantly with 17 goals, including 7 power-play goals. ​

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets average 3.27 goals per game. Right winger Kirill Marchenko leads the team with 20 goals, while defenseman Zach Werenski has 55 points, comprising 16 goals and 39 assists.

Team Defense:

Vancouver Canucks: Allowing 3.2 goals per game, the Canucks’ defense is anchored by goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who holds a .906 save percentage.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Conceding 3.45 goals per game, the Blue Jackets rely on their defensive lineup to manage opposing offenses.

Special Teams:

Power Play: The Canucks have a power play efficiency of 16.1%, while the Blue Jackets operate at 17.2%.

Penalty Kill: Vancouver’s penalty kill stands at 83.3%, whereas Columbus has a penalty kill rate of 80%.

Injuries:

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Noah Juulsen is on injured reserve with a groin injury, expected to return by September 14, 2025. Goaltender Thatcher Demko is recovering from a lower-body injury, with a projected return around March 8, 2025. Defenseman Quinn Hughes is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Defenseman Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) and center Cole Sillinger (shoulder) are on injured reserve, both expected to return by March 31, 2025. Center Sean Monahan is dealing with a wrist injury, with a return anticipated around March 23, 2025.

Historical Matchup:

Historically, the Blue Jackets have a slight edge over the Canucks, with a record of 25-31-11 in all games. In recent matchups, Columbus is 6-2-1 in the last nine games against Vancouver.

Canucks vs. Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

This matchup features two teams with contrasting strengths: Vancouver’s solid road performance against Columbus’s strong home record. Both teams possess potent offenses and will look to capitalize on each other’s defensive vulnerabilities. Special teams play and injury recoveries may significantly influence the outcome of this game. I’m taking the over 6 goals at Bovada.lv.

Canucks vs. Blue Jackets Prediction: OVER 6