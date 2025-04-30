Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 5 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Washington close out series?

​Game 5 of the first-round NHL playoff series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals is set for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday , April 30, 2025

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Capitals are -190 moneyline favorites. The Canadiens, meanwhile, are +160 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6 goals.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Love Washington

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Pagee shows that 73% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

The Capitals lead the series 3–1 and are aiming to close it out at home. They have been bolstered by strong performances from goaltender Logan Thompson. He has posted a 1.47 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage across the first four games. Offensively, Dylan Strome leads the team with four points. Alexander Ovechkin continues to be a significant presence on the ice.

The Canadiens, facing elimination, will need standout performances from key players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. This will be crucial to extend the series. Montreal’s offense has been inconsistent, and they will need to find ways to generate high-danger scoring chances against Washington’s disciplined defense.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take Washington. Given the Capitals’ home-ice advantage and recent performances, they are well-positioned to secure a victory in Game 5. Their veteran leadership will help them advance to the next round. The Canadiens will need a near-perfect game to extend the series, but the momentum currently favors Washington.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 5 Prediction: WASHINGTON CAPITALS -190