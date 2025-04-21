Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will over cash?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs commence with a compelling Eastern Conference first-round matchup: the top-seeded Washington Capitals hosting the wild-card Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 on Monday, April 21, at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 21, 2025

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Capitals are -190 moneyline favorites. The Canadiens, meanwhile, are +160 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Love Washington

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Capitals: Ovechkin’s Record-Breaking Season Fuels Championship Aspirations

The Capitals concluded the regular season with a 51-22-9 record, securing 111 points and the Metropolitan Division title. Captain Alex Ovechkin made history by surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record, finishing the season with 897 career goals. Despite a 4-7-1 record in their final 12 games, partially attributed to resting key players, the Capitals aim to recapture their early-season dominance as they pursue their first playoff series victory since their 2018 Stanley Cup triumph.​

Head coach Spencer Carbery, a strong candidate for the Jack Adams Award, has not disclosed his starting goaltender for Game 1, with both Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren being viable options.

Injuries to forward Aliaksei Protas and defenseman Martin Fehervary may impact the Capitals’ lineup.

Canadiens: Youthful Energy and Late-Season Momentum

The Canadiens secured their playoff spot with a clutch victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in their final regular-season game, finishing with a 40-31-11 record and 91 points. Led by captain Nick Suzuki, 37-goal scorer Cole Caufield, and 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal’s top line poses a significant offensive threat. The addition of 19-year-old prospect Ivan Demidov, who notched a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, adds further excitement to the lineup.

While the Canadiens are considered underdogs, their recent form and youthful exuberance suggest they could challenge the Capitals if they maintain their late-season performance levels.

Key Storylines to Watch

Ovechkin’s Leadership: Can the veteran captain translate his record-breaking season into postseason success?​

Montreal’s Young Core: Will the Canadiens’ emerging stars rise to the occasion against a seasoned Capitals squad?​

Goaltending Decisions: How will the Capitals’ choice of starting goaltender impact their defensive stability?

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 1 Betting Prediction

I’m taking the over, which is 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The over is also 6-3-1 in the Capitals’ last 10 games entering play tonight.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 1 Prediction: OVER 5.5