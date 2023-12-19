Blues vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the total sitting at 6.5 goals, is the under the smart bet for Tuesday night’s Blues vs. Lightning matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

023 St. Louis Blues (+146) at 024 Tampa Bay Lightning (-176); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blues vs. Lightning Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Jordan Kyrou produced one goal, two assists and nine shots in the Blues’ 4-3 overtime win over the Stars on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway in the second period to knot the game at 2-2. He would also pick up helpers on goals by Brandon Saad and Colton Parayko. Kyrou has now collected points in back-to-back games after only posting two points in the six games before this stretch. After recording back-to-back seasons around a point per game, he should be able to ramp up the production following a slow start to the 2023-24 campaign. Kyrou should continue to skate on the Blues’ top line and second power-play unit.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Flames. Vasilevskiy has given up 14 goals over his last four games, but he’s salvaged a 2-2-0 record in that span. The 29-year-old has given up at least three goals in seven of his 10 outings this season en route to a 5-5-0 record, a 3.02 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Lightning will still give him plenty of opportunities to steady his play, as he’s a massive upgrade over Jonas Johansson. The Lightning return home for their next two games, hosting the Blues on Tuesday and the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Blues vs. Lightning NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 13 games against an opponent in the Central Division

Tampa Bay are 57-18 SU in their last 75 games played in December

St. Louis are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Blues vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in 10 out of the Blues’ last 14 games and is 8-3 in the Lightning’s last 11 contests. The under has also cashed in four out of Tampa Bay’s last five home games and is 7-3 in the Bolts’ last 10 games against a non-conference opponent.

Blues vs. Lightning NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5