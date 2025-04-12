Blues vs. Kraken Prediction: Will St. Louis end its current two-game skid?

​The St. Louis Blues (43-30-7) will visit the Seattle Kraken (34-40-6) on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 9:00 PM CT at Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blues vs. Kraken matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Blues (-140) at Seattle Kraken (+120); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 12, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN+

Blues vs. Kraken Public Betting: Bettors Love St. Louis

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 87% of bets are on the Blues’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

The Blues are aiming to secure a playoff spot, holding the Western Conference’s second wild-card position with 93 points. Despite a recent two-game skid, including a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, they remain in control of their postseason destiny.

Offensively, the Blues are led by Robert Thomas, who has accumulated 78 points (21 goals, 57 assists), and Jordan Kyrou, who has netted 34 goals. Their defense, allowing only 2.84 goals per game, has been a cornerstone of their success.

The Kraken, eliminated from playoff contention, are looking to finish their season on a positive note. They recently suffered a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Joey Daccord has been a bright spot in goal, boasting a .909 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average.

In their previous meetings this season, the Blues have won both games against the Kraken, with scores of 3-2 and 7-2.

Analysts predict a competitive game, with some favoring the Kraken in a close match. However, given the Blues’ playoff aspirations and recent performance, they are considered slight favorites.

Blues vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

I don’t know why the Blues have such low moneyline odds at Bovada.lv, but give me St. Louis. The Blues are 8-2 in their last 10 games versus the Kraken. That includes a five-game winning streak. While they recently just had their franchise record 12-game winning streak snapped, they lost 3-1 to the Jets and 4-3 to the Oilers on the road. So in other words, they lost to the best team in the Western Conference and one that lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year and is a legit contender again this season. St. Louis will be fine tonight.

Blues vs. Kraken Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES -140