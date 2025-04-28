Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 NHL Playoffs Prediction:

The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars square off tonight in a pivotal Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round series, tied 2–2. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 PM ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with national coverage on ESPN and Victory+. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 matchup?
Game Matchup
Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 28, 2025
American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
TV: ESPN
Betting Odds
According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are -140 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are +120 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.
Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Dallas
As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.
Players to Watch
Colorado Avalanche:
Gabriel Landeskog: Scored his first goal in nearly three years during Game 4, providing an emotional boost to the team.
Nathan MacKinnon: Leads the team with 116 points (32 goals, 84 assists) this season.
Mikko Rantanen: Contributed three goals and five assists over the last ten games.
Dallas Stars:
Roope Hintz: Has 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 16 career postseason games against Colorado.
Jake Oettinger: Despite a challenging Game 4, he remains a key figure in Dallas’s goaltending.
Tyler Seguin: Leads the team with two playoff goals in Robertson’s absence.
Injury Report
Avalanche:
Ross Colton: Day-to-day.
Sean Behrens: Out.
Tucker Poolman: On Injured Reserve.
Stars:
Jason Robertson: Out until at least May 3.
Nils Lundkvist: On Injured Reserve.
Miro Heiskanen: Questionable for tonight’s game.
Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 Betting Prediction
Give me Dallas. The Stars struggled in their last game against the Avalanche but back on home ice, I like Dallas to rebound.
Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 Prediction: DALLAS STARS +120