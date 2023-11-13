Avalanche vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Western Conference foes clash in Seattle, WA on Monday night where the Kraken will host the Avalanche at 10:00 p.m. ET. With the home team listed as an underdog and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Avalanche vs. Kraken contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Colorado Avalanche (-156) at 072 Seattle Kraken (+130); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 13, 2023

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Kraken Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click

Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

Pavel Francouz (groin) will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. Francouz underwent surgery during the offseason but his rehab will take longer than expected. The team also announced that he’ll be returning to the Czech Republic with his family. The 33-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Francouz posted a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 16 games last year.

Seattle Kraken DFS SPIN

Eli Tolvanen posted a power-play assist in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Oilers. Tolvanen is on a four-game point streak, recording two goals and three assists in that span. The winger is up to nine points (three on the power play), 27 shots on net, 29 hits, 17 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 15 contests this season. He continues to fit well on the Kraken’s third line, providing solid two-way play.

Avalanche vs. Kraken NHL Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 11 of Colorado’s last 13 games when playing Seattle

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Colorado’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Seattle

The over/under has gone UNDER in 11 of Seattle’s last 13 games when playing Colorado

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games when playing at home against Colorado

Avalanche vs. Kraken NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in 11 of Seattle’s last 13 games against Colorado. The under is also 5-1 in the Avalanche’s last six games in Seattle and has hit in eight of Colorado’s last 11 games played on a Monday.

Avalanche vs. Kraken NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5