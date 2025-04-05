Avalanche vs. Blues Prediction: Will St. Louis win 12th consecutive victory?

The St. Louis Blues are set to host the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Avalanche vs. Blues matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado Avalanche (-135) at St. Louis Blues (+115); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Blues Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Blues

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Blues’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Overviews

St. Louis Blues (42-28-7): The Blues are on an impressive 11-game winning streak, matching their franchise record set during their 2018-19 Stanley Cup-winning season. Their recent surge has significantly improved their playoff prospects. However, the team will be without forward Dylan Holloway, who sustained a lower-body injury in their recent victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rookie Jimmy Snuggerud is expected to step into a more prominent role on the top line alongside Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas.

Colorado Avalanche (47-26-4): The Avalanche have secured a playoff berth following a 7-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They are currently on a two-game winning streak, with victories over the Chicago Blackhawks and Blue Jackets. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 114 points, including 31 goals and 83 assists. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has been solid between the pipes, boasting a .915 save percentage and a 2.46 goals-against average.

Key Matchup Factors

Blues’ Home Dominance: St. Louis has been formidable at home, currently on a 10-game home winning streak. ​

Avalanche’s Offensive Prowess: Colorado ranks sixth in the NHL with 251 goals scored this season, averaging 3.32 goals per game.

Injury Impact: The absence of Dylan Holloway may test the Blues’ depth, while the Avalanche aim to capitalize on any mismatches.​

Betting Odds and Prediction

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are favored at -135, while the Blues are underdogs at approximately +115. The over/under for the game is set at 5.5 goals.

Avalanche vs. Blues Betting Prediction

How can you go against this Blues team right now? With their 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins on Thursday night, the Blues tied a franchise record with 11 consecutive wins. One of those 11 came in Denver last week when they defeated the Avalanche, 2-1. I backed the Blues that night and I’ll do so again tonight.

Avalanche vs. Blues Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +115