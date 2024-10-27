Titans vs. Lions Prediction: Can Detroit crush Tennessee?

The Tennessee Titans head to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday when Week 8’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Lions cover the 11.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Titans vs. Lions betting prediction.

The Tennessee Titans are 1-5 straight up and 1-5 against the spread this year. Their only win came against Miami, and their worst loss came against Indianapolis.

The Detroit Lions are 5-1 straight up and 5-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Minnesota, and their only loss came against Tampa Bay.

Titans vs. Lions Matchup & Betting Odds

263 Tennessee Titans (+11.5) at 264 Detroit Lions (-11.5); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Titans vs. Lions Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Titans defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat (hip), quarterback Will Levis (shoulder), and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ankle) are all listed as questionable to play this weekend against the Lions. Backup QB Mason Rudolph will likely get the starting nod if Will Levis is unable to play.

Tennessee offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring), linebacker Jerome Baker (personal), backup running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring), linebacker Cedric Gray (shoulder), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quadricep), and reserve wide receiver Colton Dowell (knee) will all miss Sunday’s road date with Detroit. Spears is second on the team in rushing with 114 yards this season.

Detroit Lions Daily Fantasy Spin

Lions guard Christian Mahogany (illness), defensive end Josh Paschal (illness), and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (tibia/fibula) will all miss Sunday’s home date with the Titans. Hutchinson will likely miss the rest of the season with a severe leg injury, though it’s possible he may return for the Super Bowl if the team makes it that far.

Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs is averaging 5.7 yards a carry this season. The former 1st-round pick out of Alabama has racked up 81 carries for 464 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown on the campaign. Gibbs could be in for a big day if the Lions gain a lead early and elect to lean on the running game in the second half.

Titans vs. Lions Betting Trends

Tennessee is 3-8 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Tennessee is 7-10-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

Detroit is 8-5 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Detroit is 15-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Titans vs. Lions Betting Prediction:

The Lions’ offense has been in a groove this season. Detroit ranks second in yards per play, fifth in points per play, eighth in yards per point, and third in first downs per game this season. The Lions are averaging 30.3 points per game this year. Only the Ravens and Commanders are scoring more points per game in 2024. Detroit’s ability to score has led them to the best scoring margin in the NFL this year. The Lions have an average scoring margin of +10.4 points per game this season. Over Detroit’s last 3 contests, they have an average scoring margin of +17.7 points per game. They’re averaging 40.0 points per game in that span. It seems all but certain that the Lions are going to rack up points on Sunday. The question then becomes, can the Titans score enough to keep it somewhat close? I seriously doubt it. I’m laying the points with the Lions at home in this one.

NFL Week 8 Titans vs. Lions Betting Prediction: DETROIT LIONS -11.5