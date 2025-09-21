Texans vs Jaguars Betting Prediction: Will Houston earn first win of season?

A quick AFC South showdown with divisional implications: the Houston Texans travel to Jacksonville looking to avoid an 0-3 slide, while the Jaguars want to protect home turf and keep pace in the division. This matchup sets up as a close, physical affair where turnovers, tempo and a few explosive plays will decide the day — the kind of spot savvy bettors can exploit if they act on the right angle.

Game Day Information

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL

EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL TV: CBS

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Spread: Texans +1.5 / Jaguars -1.5

Texans +1.5 / Jaguars -1.5 Moneyline: Texans +105 / Jaguars -125

Texans +105 / Jaguars -125 Total (O/U): 44.0

Place your wager at Bovada.lv

Track live market splits: NFL Public Betting Chart

Key Notes & Storylines

Divisional urgency: Houston looks to avoid falling behind in the AFC South, while Jacksonville wants to flex its home-field advantage.

Houston looks to avoid falling behind in the AFC South, while Jacksonville wants to flex its home-field advantage. Quarterback duel: Trevor Lawrence brings balance and efficiency, while C.J. Stroud thrives on quick tempo and chunk plays.

Trevor Lawrence brings balance and efficiency, while C.J. Stroud thrives on quick tempo and chunk plays. Game scripts: The Jaguars’ ground game aims to control the clock; Houston’s path to a win is through explosive passing.

The Jaguars’ ground game aims to control the clock; Houston’s path to a win is through explosive passing. Turnovers matter: Early-season giveaways could tilt this matchup; field position is critical in close divisional games.

Early-season giveaways could tilt this matchup; field position is critical in close divisional games. Special teams: Don’t overlook returns and kicking — hidden yardage could swing the spread.

Last Three Meetings

Dec 1, 2024: Texans 23, Jaguars 20

Texans 23, Jaguars 20 Oct 9, 2022: Jaguars 28, Texans 21

Jaguars 28, Texans 21 Nov 27, 2021: Jaguars 28, Texans 21

History shows these matchups often go down to the wire, which makes a small spread especially relevant.

Texans vs Jaguars Betting Prediction

Pick: Texans +1.5

The Texans are the sharper side in this spot. Jacksonville’s run game and home crowd give them credibility as a short favorite, but Houston’s passing explosiveness can erase that edge. Stroud has the weapons to produce quick scores, and in a game likely decided by a field goal, the +1.5 cushion tilts value toward the visitor. Expect Houston to hang around all afternoon and either steal it late or at least cover the number.

Play: Texans +1.5

👉 Bet on Texans vs Jaguars at Bovada.lv

👉 Track where the money is going on the NFL Public Betting Chart