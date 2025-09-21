Texans vs Jaguars Betting Prediction: Will Houston earn first win of season?

A quick AFC South showdown with divisional implications: the Houston Texans travel to Jacksonville looking to avoid an 0-3 slide, while the Jaguars want to protect home turf and keep pace in the division. This matchup sets up as a close, physical affair where turnovers, tempo and a few explosive plays will decide the day — the kind of spot savvy bettors can exploit if they act on the right angle.
Game Day Information
- Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL
- TV: CBS
Betting Odds & Public Betting
- Spread: Texans +1.5 / Jaguars -1.5
- Moneyline: Texans +105 / Jaguars -125
- Total (O/U): 44.0
Key Notes & Storylines
- Divisional urgency: Houston looks to avoid falling behind in the AFC South, while Jacksonville wants to flex its home-field advantage.
- Quarterback duel: Trevor Lawrence brings balance and efficiency, while C.J. Stroud thrives on quick tempo and chunk plays.
- Game scripts: The Jaguars’ ground game aims to control the clock; Houston’s path to a win is through explosive passing.
- Turnovers matter: Early-season giveaways could tilt this matchup; field position is critical in close divisional games.
- Special teams: Don’t overlook returns and kicking — hidden yardage could swing the spread.
Last Three Meetings
- Dec 1, 2024: Texans 23, Jaguars 20
- Oct 9, 2022: Jaguars 28, Texans 21
- Nov 27, 2021: Jaguars 28, Texans 21
History shows these matchups often go down to the wire, which makes a small spread especially relevant.
Texans vs Jaguars Betting Prediction
Pick: Texans +1.5
The Texans are the sharper side in this spot. Jacksonville’s run game and home crowd give them credibility as a short favorite, but Houston’s passing explosiveness can erase that edge. Stroud has the weapons to produce quick scores, and in a game likely decided by a field goal, the +1.5 cushion tilts value toward the visitor. Expect Houston to hang around all afternoon and either steal it late or at least cover the number.
Play: Texans +1.5
