Super Bowl LX Odds: Chiefs Open as Favorites despite loss to Eagles

Despite their ugly, blowout loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs have opened as the favorites to win next year’s NFL title. Here’s a recap of what we just saw in the NFL, plus current Super Bowl LX Odds.

The 2024 NFL season, marking the league’s 105th year, commenced on September 5, 2024, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game. The regular season concluded on January 5, 2025, leading into the playoffs that began on January 11. The season culminated with Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, where the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 40–22.

Regular Season Highlights:

The Eagles showcased a dominant performance throughout the season, bolstered by the acquisition of running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley set a new record with 2,504 rushing yards across the regular season and playoffs, contributing significantly to the team’s success. Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs aimed for a historic third consecutive title. Despite a strong 17-2 record, their season was characterized by narrow victories and close calls, which ultimately culminated in their Super Bowl defeat.

Playoff Summary:

The playoffs featured intense matchups, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs emerging as conference champions. The Eagles’ path to the Super Bowl included a commanding 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship, while the Chiefs secured their spot by narrowly defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship.

Super Bowl LIX:

In a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles avenged their previous loss to the Chiefs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was named MVP, throwing for 221 yards and rushing for 72 yards. The Eagles’ defense was formidable, sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times and forcing multiple turnovers. Despite a late rally by the Chiefs, the Eagles maintained their lead to secure the championship.

Notable Events:

After leaving the New York Giants, Barkley’s stellar performance with the Eagles highlighted the Giants’ controversial decision to let him go, especially in light of their subsequent 3-14 season. Dallas Cowboys’ Challenges: The Cowboys faced a tumultuous season, with rumors surrounding potential trades and ongoing quarterback concerns. Their divisional rival, the Eagles, winning the Super Bowl, further compounded their disappointing year.

Super Bowl LX Odds: Chiefs Open as Favorites

According to oddsmakers from Fanduel Sportsbook, the Chiefs are +650 to win next year’s Super Bowl, followed by the Bills, Eagles and Ravens at +700, respectively. The Lions are +900, then the odds drop to the 49ers at +1700.

Following their surprising run to the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders are +1800 to win Super Bowl LX, followed by the Bengals and Packers at +2400, respectively. The Chargers are +2700, the Rams are +3300 and the Bucs are +3400. The Texans are +3500, followed by the Vikings, Bears and Broncos at +3800. Miami is +3900 while the Falcons are +4800.

Continuing with the odds, the Seahawks are +5000, followed by the Cowboys and Cardinals at +5500, respectively. The Steelers are +7500 long shots to win it all next season, followed by the Jets at +9500. The Raiders, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Panthers and Patriots are all +11000, respectively.

The teams with the longest odds to win it all next season are the Saints, Giants and Titans at +15000, respectively.