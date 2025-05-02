Super Bowl LX Odds Breakdown: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Lead the Pack While Chiefs Lurk

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, sportsbooks have released early odds for Super Bowl LX, and there are a few surprises at the top of the board — and some shockers near the bottom. Here’s a look at the latest odds and what they reveal about the perceived power structure heading into a pivotal season.

Favorites: Eagles, Bills, and a New Era of Contenders

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

The Eagles sit atop the odds board following their Super Bowl victory in February. The last time they appeared in the Super Bowl, they started off hot and finished with a whimper. The season was capped by a Wild Card loss to the Bucs. Are things different this time around?

Buffalo Bills (+700)

Despite some offseason turnover, the Bills are still among the elite. Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber play keeps them firmly in contention, but questions linger about their postseason resilience.

Baltimore Ravens (+750)

Lamar Jackson and a loaded defense make Baltimore a trendy pick. With the offense continuing to evolve under OC Todd Monken, the Ravens are balanced and dangerous.

Kansas City Chiefs (+750)

A slight dip in odds suggests some fatigue in betting markets, but it’s never wise to discount Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs remain the standard in the AFC until someone knocks them off in January.

Next Tier: Lions, 49ers, and Washington?

Detroit Lions (+900)

The Lions’ odds reflect real belief in their ability to build on last season’s NFC North crown. Dan Campbell’s squad is no longer a dark horse — they’re a legitimate title threat, even with the Divisional round exit last season.

San Francisco 49ers (+1600)

This may be the best value on the board. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and a young defense make them a perennial contender — assuming health. Kyle Shanahan knows what he’s doing and this team should rebound despite serious roster turnover.

Washington Commanders (+1600)

Jayden Daniels made the Commanders an instant contender, taking Washington to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season. Can Dan Quinn build the defense so that the Commanders can make another run?

Contenders with Question Marks

Cincinnati Bengals (+1800)

Joe Burrow’s health is everything. If he returns to MVP form, the Bengals could easily outperform these odds. That said, the defense remains a major issue. The offense will score in bunches again but will it have to outpace its own defense?

Los Angeles Rams (+1800)

Sean McVay and a healthy Matthew Stafford showed flashes in 2024, beating the Vikings in the Wild Card round and giving the Eagles a scare in the Divisional round. The Rams are sneaky, especially with young talent filling out the roster.

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Jordan Love’s breakout made believers out of oddsmakers a year ago, but he took a step back last season. The defense is sneaky good and there’s plenty of talent on offense. Will Love regain his form?

Mid-Tier Teams: Upside or Mirage?

Chargers (+2800), Vikings (+3000), Texans (+3300), Steelers (+3500), Bucs (+3500)

These teams are either betting on franchise quarterbacks (Texans, Chargers) taking the next step, an unproven signal-caller (Vikings), or trying to keep aging rosters relevant (Bucs). The Steelers are always competitive but lack elite firepower and don’t have a quarterback.

Long Shots: Buyer Beware

Bears, Broncos (+4000)

The Bears completely revamped their roster and now have a new coach in Ben Johnson, who has plenty of toys at his disposal. Will the roster come together? Will Caleb Williams rebound from a rough rookie season?

As for the Broncos, Bo Nix and Sean Payton turned the Broncos into a playoff team a year ago. That’s likely the worse Denver will be, especially considering the team was still on the hook for the final year of Russel Wilson’s contract. That said, do they have enough talent to be a legit contender?

Cowboys (+6500)

A major fall from grace. With uncertainty around Dak Prescott’s future and a softening defense, Dallas is trending in the wrong direction.

Falcons, Dolphins, Seahawks (+7000)

There’s some intrigue here but two of these teams – Falcons and Dolphins – are often their own worst enemies and the Seahawks underwent a roster shakeup during the offseason. Was Sam Darnold a product of Kevin O’Connell’s system or can he prove he’s a better option than Geno Smith?

Bottom of the Barrel

Cardinals (+7500), Raiders/Patriots (+10000), Colts/Jaguars (+12500)

Jacksonville and Indianapolis are puzzling placements. Both have young QBs and promising cores, but something isn’t adding up for oddsmakers.

Panthers/Giants (+17500), Browns/Saints/Jets/Titans (+20000)

Five of the six teams listed here have major quarterback questions. The seventh, the Panthers, could have an emerging signal-caller in Bryce Young, but the talent isn’t enough around him.

Best Bets & Value Plays

Best Favorite Value: San Francisco 49ers (+1600)

Proven roster, elite coaching, and postseason pedigree.

Mid-Tier Sleeper: Houston Texans (+3300)

C.J. Stroud already has two playoff wins in his career. Could this be the year the Texans surprise and make an even deeper run?

Odds courtesy of Bovada.lv