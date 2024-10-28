Steelers vs. Giants Prediction: Is Monday Night Football total too low?

The Steelers and Giants will put a bow on Week 8 of the NFL season when they square off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Is this Monday Night Football total set too low? Or is the under the best bet for this Steelers vs. Giants matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Giants (+6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6); o/u 36.5

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 28, 2024

TV: ESPN

Steelers vs. Giants Public Betting: Bettors Love Pittsburgh

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Giants to be without starting corner?

Giants downgraded CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf) to out for Week 8 against the Steelers. Jackson came into the weekend listed as questionable after missing Week 6 with a calf injury sustained the week prior. Jackson has served as the fifth cornerback in snaps played this season for the Giants, making his absence more of a depth issue than a pressing loss.

Patterson out for Steelers

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will not play in Week 8 against the Giants. Patterson returned to practice this week after an extended absence because of his ankle injury but is still at least another week away from returning. Jaylen Warren will be the only backup of note for the Steelers versus New York. Warren totaled a season-high 14 touches last week, giving him some RB3 juice for Week 8.

Giants vs. Steelers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of NY Giants’ last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing NY Giants

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing NY Giants

Steelers vs. Giants Prediction:

Take the under. New York games is 6-1 this season to the under, which is the best/highest rate in the league. Over 50% of Giants’ offensive drives reach third down, which ranks 28th in the league. They’re not efficient, they’re not explosive and they don’t have a quarterback that can bail them out when plays fail.

Meanwhile, the Steelers got a boost from Russell Wilson last Sunday night versus the Jets, but it remains to be seen if their offense is fixed. Wilson made plays, but he completes a lot of jump balls, which are often 50/50 propositions. I still don’t see a lot of efficiency out of the Steelers and the Giants have played respectable defense this season.

Steelers vs. Giants NFL Prediction: UNDER 36.5