Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction: Can Bengals keep playoff hopes alive?

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday when Week 13’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bengals cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Steelers vs. Bengals betting prediction.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-3 straight up and 8-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Baltimore, and their worst loss came against Cleveland.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 4-7 straight up and 6-5 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Cleveland, and their worst loss came against New England.

Steelers vs. Bengals Matchup & Betting Odds

465 Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) at 466 Cincinnati Bengals (-3); o/u 47.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Steelers vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Steelers Daily Fantasy Spin

Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Adams has 8 total tackles and a sack in 7 games of action this season.

Pittsburgh starting right outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) was a limited practice participant on Friday. He’s officially listed as doubtful to play against Cincinnati this weekend. Highsmith has 19 total tackles and 3 sacks in 6 appearances this year. Second-year man Nick Herbig will likely start in Highsmith’s place if he’s unable to play on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals Daily Fantasy Spin

Bengals defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (illness) will sit out Sunday’s contest. He has 18 total tackles and a sack in 7 games this year.

Cincinnati offensive tackle Orlando Brown (knee/fibula) and linebacker Logan Wilson (knee) are both listed as questionable to play this weekend. Both players are listed as starters at their respective positions on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) is doubtful to play against the Steelers. Jones has 1 catch for 5 yards and a kickoff return for a touchdown this season.

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Pittsburgh is 16-9-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Cincinnati is 6-10 ATS in division games since the start of the 2022 season.

Cincinnati is 3-4 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Prediction:

With the exception of last week’s Thursday night loss to Cleveland, Pittsburgh has been chugging along. The Steelers are 8-3 straight up and 8-3 against the spread this season. They are 4-0 ATS as an underdog this year and an NFL-best 61-35-5 ATS as an underdog since Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007. In that same span, Pittsburgh is 60-43-6 ATS in division games. That’s the second-best mark in the league over that stretch. What’s more, Pittsburgh’s defense is elite. The Steelers rank 5th in opponent points per play, 3rd in opponent yards per point, 3rd in opponent points per game, 9th in opponent yards per play, and 7th in opponent yards per game this season. The Steelers have beaten the Bengals 3 out of the last 4 times these two teams have played each other. I like Pittsburgh’s chances to make it 4 out of 5 on Sunday. While there’s value in taking the Steelers money line, I’m going to take Pittsburgh and the points in this one.

NFL Week 13 Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Prediction: PITTSBURGH STEELERS +3