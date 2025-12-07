Steelers vs. Ravens NFL Week 14 Picks: Is point spread too big?

The Steelers vs. Ravens matchup on Sunday is a classic AFC North—physical, nasty and decided in the trenches. With both clubs jockeying for divisional position, look for punishing run fits, heavy-play calling on short yardage, and defenses looking to create turnovers. Below is a matchup-focused breakdown with X-factors, injury considerations, weather notes and a final projection.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Day Information

Date & time: Sunday, December 7, 2025 — 1:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM CT.

Location: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, MD.

TV: National afternoon window (check local listings).

Steelers vs. Ravens — Week 14 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Pittsburgh Steelers +6 Over 43 +235 Baltimore Ravens -6 Under 43 -290 Opening line: Steelers +8/Steelers -8

How Each Team Wins (Game Plans)

Steelers — Disrupt and limit big plays: Pittsburgh must force long, sustained drives from Baltimore and win the turnover battle. Playing mistake-free and finishing drives when in scoring position will give them their best chance.

Ravens — Control tempo and convert on early downs: Baltimore will try to establish the run, win third downs between the tackles, and use play action to open the intermediate game. Winning the line of scrimmage is the blueprint for a Ravens victory at home.

Key Matchups to Watch

Baltimore offensive line vs. Pittsburgh interior defenders: If Baltimore can move the pocket and create lanes, they’ll shorten drives and keep Pittsburgh’s offense off the field. Pittsburgh pass rush vs. Ravens QB movement: Containing the QB and limiting designed runs or scrambles takes away a major Ravens weapon. Third-down efficiency: The side that converts more third downs will control time of possession and the scoreboard.

Public Betting Tickets

Colts at Jaguars — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Pittsburgh Steelers 57% +8 → +6 Baltimore Ravens 43% -8 → -6

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Steelers vs. Ravens Picks & Predictions

This one feels like a grind. Baltimore’s home field and ability to control possession give them the edge, but Pittsburgh’s defensive toughness keeps it close.

Score projection: Baltimore Ravens 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 16.

How it plays out: A physical, half-field struggle through three quarters followed by a late Ravens scoring drive; Steelers threaten in the final minutes but come up short.

The Pick: Steelers +6

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.