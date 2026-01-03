Seahawks vs. 49ers NFL Predictions: Seattle on Upset Alert?

The stakes are big in tonight’s Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup in the NFC West. The winner grabs the NFC’s No. 1 seed, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The loser could fall to the sixth seed. Both teams enter with similar records and momentum, setting up one of the most compelling regular-season finales of the year.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Day Information

📅 Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 ⏰ Kickoff: ~8:00 p.m. ET

~8:00 p.m. ET 📍 Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 📺 TV: ABC/ESPN

Seahawks at 49ers — Week 18 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Seattle Seahawks -2.5 Over 47.5 -137 San Francisco 49ers +2.5 Under 47.5 +126 Opening line:

Team Overviews & Storylines

Seattle Seahawks (13–3)

The Seahawks have surged behind an elite defense that ranks among the league’s stingiest, allowing just about 18.1 points per game this season.

Offensively, QB Sam Darnold leads a potent attack, throwing for roughly 3,850 yards, 25 TDs, and 14 interceptions and ranking in the top half of the league in passing yards.

Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been spectacular, leading the NFL in receiving yards with 1,709 and 10 TDs — his explosive playmaking gives Seattle a legitimate vertical threat on every snap.

Injury & Availability (Seattle)

Rashid Shaheed has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play, a big lift for the Seahawks’ passing game.

Left tackle Charles Cross (hamstring) and safety Coby Bryant (knee) are questionable, with backups ready if needed.

Missing WR Tory Horton for the season removes another receiving option.

San Francisco 49ers (12–4)

San Francisco brings talent and balance, led by QB Brock Purdy, who’s been efficient and found late-season rhythm. Christian McCaffrey remains a dual-threat force out of the backfield, capable of busting big gains as both a runner and receiver. The 49ers average around 27 points per game this year.

Injury & Availability (49ers)

WR Ricky Pearsall is questionable but expected to play despite knee/ankle issues — he’s been productive when on the field.

LT Trent Williams is also questionable with a hamstring concern, and TE George Kittle is limited in practice.

San Francisco must navigate these health clouds to protect Purdy and McCaffrey.

Public Betting Tickets

Seahawks at 49ers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Seattle Seahawks 33% -2.5 → +4.5 San Francisco 49ers 67% +2.5 → -4.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Key Matchups & Tactical Battles

Smith-Njigba vs. 49ers secondary: Seattle’s top receiver leads the NFL in yardage — San Francisco’s defense must find creative coverage if they want to slow him down.

Seattle pass rush vs. Purdy’s pocket: The Seahawks’ defense could pressure Purdy into mistakes. Limiting sacks could be key for the 49ers avoiding stalled drives.

Run game control: McCaffrey’s involvement both running and catching will force Seattle to defend the entire field, potentially opening opportunities for play-action.

Weather: Light rain and breezy conditions are possible, but forecasts suggest minimal impact on passing games late in the evening.

Recent Trends & Rivalry History

The 49ers won the season opener in Seattle 17–13, grinding out a finish in a tightly contested game.

Recent history in this rivalry shows San Francisco with the edge in wins , but Seattle has defended home and road well this year.

Betting markets are tight; spreads are close to pick-em, reflecting how evenly matched these teams are in Week 18 — a true coin-flip scenario.

49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction

49ers 27, Seahawks 24

This game will likely be a chess match down the stretch. San Francisco’s offensive balance — even with some injuries — and home-field energy give them a slight edge in late-game execution. Seattle’s defense keeps it close, and big plays from Smith-Njigba could tip the field position battle. But the 49ers’ ability to mix the run and pass and control the clock should ultimately decide the NFC West title.

