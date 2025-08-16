Saturday NFL Preseason Week 2 Early Game Previews & Predictions

There are a slew of NFL preseason Week 2 games, which is why we’re dividing the slate into two parts. Read on for previews and predictions for all the early games on Saturday’s slate.

1:00PM: Green Bay Packers (+6) at Indianapolis Colts (-6); o/u 40

Green Bay’s defense came to play during joint practices, leaning heavily on heavy-hitters like Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary, who both had multiple sacks and applied serious pressure on Colts QBs Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Meanwhile, Jordan Love remains sidelined following thumb surgery, so the Packers will lean on backups Malik Willis, Sean Clifford, and Taylor Elgersma to handle the Friday night workload.

On the other side, Indianapolis is still sorting through a quarterback battle, and head coach Shane Steichen has named Daniel Jones to start this preseason game—but it’s clear both Jones and Richardson are far from making anything feel settled. Complicating matters further, a flurry of injuries—including the season-ending loss of RB Salvon Ahmed and various secondary wounds—has strained depth across the roster. Rookie WR Adonai Mitchell and TE Will Mallory remain camp standouts, though, and the latter is seeing extended run.

Prediction: The Packers’ aggressive defense should disrupt Indy’s unstable offense, especially with unsettled QB play and weakened secondary. Expect Green Bay to hang around and perhaps even edge this one. Lean Packers +6, and anticipate a tightly contested low-scoring ballgame—Total under 40 seems plausible given the preseason pace and conservative play design.

1:00PM: Cleveland Browns (+3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles, o/u 38

Cleveland’s quarterback room is a case of attrition—rookie Shedeur Sanders is sidelined with an oblique strain, and Dillon Gabriel is battling a hamstring issue. That likely leaves Joe Flacco or Tyler Huntley under center in Philadelphia, as the coaching staff appears keen to preserve their developmental arms.

For the Eagles, joint practices have been a chance to sharpen fundamentals, and they’ve seemed comfortable—no major injury buzz, suggesting second- and third-teamers should go full tilt.

Prediction: With Browns operating with backup-caliber QBs in unfamiliar territory and the Eagles able to control tempo at home, I’m leaning Eagles –3.5, expecting the Under 38 to be reasonable given both squads’ game plans favoring cautious, situational play.

1:00PM: Miami Dolphins (-1.5) at Detroit Lions, o/u 36.5

Miami took a hit in camp, losing RB Alexander Mattison to a season-ending neck injury, which may dull their running game depth heading into Week 2. The strength of their camp has centered on how the roster manages adversity.

Detroit’s top tight end, Sam LaPorta, is expected to miss a few days with an undisclosed injury, draining their offense heading into this one. Coupled with lingering PUP issues among several defensive and offensive players, the Lions are papering over depth holes.

Prediction: Miami’s preserved offensive structure gives them an edge. Expect the Dolphins to control the pace and move the sticks consistently. Lean Dolphins –1.5, with the Under 36.5 holding if game script remains methodical.

1:00PM: Carolina Panthers (+2.5) at Houston Texans, o/u 38

Carolina’s camp energy is palpable—QB Bryce Young, despite limited reps last week, capped moments with a touchdown pass to Jalen Coker, building momentum on offense. Joint practices have highlighted their trenches, with veteran Austin Corbett holding firm at center after filling in for injured Gs Damien Lewis and Chandler Zavala.

Houston’s preparation appears steady, but the preseason haze favors teams with stable soup. The Panthers’ ability to channel heat from practices into execution might give them the slight edge.

Prediction: It’s close, but I’ll ride the Panthers +2.5, banking on their offensive line continuity and QB rhythm to carry them. The Under 38 remains a safe bet in a contest staged more for polish than fireworks.

1:00PM: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, o/u 39

Minnesota’s camp has thrown us fresh narratives—rookie J.J. McCarthy lit up joint practices with precision, including a red-zone touchdown connection with Addison, though he’s expected to sit Week 2. Meanwhile, Vikings are managing injury stress—WR Justin Jefferson is out this one (hamstring), and Rondale Moore is on IR.

The Patriots defense, meanwhile, has brought pressure during shared work with Minnesota and looks sharper heading into this secondary showcase.

Prediction: It’s a quarterback-light affair with defenses ready to pounce. Leaning Patriots +1.5, with the Under 39 feeling safe in a game designed to test depth and discipline.

4:00PM: San Francisco 49ers (+4.5) at Las Vegas Raiders, o/u 40.5

San Francisco enters this one limping through joint practices—DL injuries are stacking up fast, including CJ West (knee), Mykel Williams, Bosa (neck soreness), plus several others sidelined across the D-line. The coaching staff may be forced to lean on offensive game-planning to compensate.

Las Vegas matched intensity in practice, and without a dominant SF defensive push, the Raiders could exploit space—especially early as backups see the field.

Prediction: Given the 49ers’ depletion up front and Raiders packing scratches, expect a tighter back-and-forth. I’ll take Raiders –4.5, with the Under 40.5 even likely as both units focus on fundamentals over aerial fireworks.