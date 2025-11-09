Ravens vs Vikings Picks — Expert Plays & Odds (Week 11)

Baltimore vs Minnesota Odds — Week 10
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Ravens
|-4 (−110)
|49 (O −110 / U −115)
|−220
|Vikings
|+4 (−110)
|49 (O −110 / U −115)
|+180
Ravens vs Vikings Picks: Two plays
Play 1: 1st Half Ravens -2.5 (−110) — Baltimore’s scripted efficiency and front-seven pressure tend to surface early; isolating 30 minutes reduces late variance while aligning with their opening-series success rate.
Play 2: 2nd Half Under 24 (−110) — If Baltimore leads, expect a slower, run-lean finish and red-zone tightening that can squeeze possessions after halftime.
For opening-to-now movement and context, see this neutral rundown: full Ravens vs Vikings Week 10 Preview.
Public betting tickets
|Team
|Tickets %
|Line Move (Open → Now)
|Ravens
|62%
|−3.5 → −4
|Vikings
|38%
|+3.5 → +4
See the complete splits and charted movement: view the full chart.
ATS Trends
- Support nudged Baltimore from −3.5 to −4, a steady signal on the road favorite without pushing through another key band.
- Ravens’ red-zone defense forces field goals at an above-average clip, a subtle lever on totals and one-score ATS outcomes.
- On a fast indoor surface, pass-rush win rate and third-down efficiency tend to drive separation more than raw explosives.
How to Watch Ravens vs Vikings
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: FOX
- 🏟 Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN
