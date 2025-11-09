Ravens vs Vikings Picks — Expert Plays & Odds (Week 11)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Baltimore visits Minnesota in a pivotal Week 11 showdown inside U.S. Bank Stadium, where third-down pressure and red-zone execution often decide one-score results. The board sits near Ravens -4 (−110) with a 49 total (O −110 / U −115) and moneylines around BAL −220 / MIN +180. With kickoff at Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, our Ravens vs Vikings picks focus on early-game script and second-half game-state dynamics in a fast indoor environment.

Baltimore vs Minnesota Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML Ravens -4 (−110) 49 (O −110 / U −115) −220 Vikings +4 (−110) 49 (O −110 / U −115) +180

Ravens vs Vikings Picks: Two plays

Play 1: 1st Half Ravens -2.5 (−110) — Baltimore’s scripted efficiency and front-seven pressure tend to surface early; isolating 30 minutes reduces late variance while aligning with their opening-series success rate.

Play 2: 2nd Half Under 24 (−110) — If Baltimore leads, expect a slower, run-lean finish and red-zone tightening that can squeeze possessions after halftime.

For opening-to-now movement and context, see this neutral rundown: full Ravens vs Vikings Week 10 Preview.

Public betting tickets

Team Tickets % Line Move (Open → Now) Ravens 62% −3.5 → −4 Vikings 38% +3.5 → +4

See the complete splits and charted movement: view the full chart.

ATS Trends

Support nudged Baltimore from −3.5 to −4, a steady signal on the road favorite without pushing through another key band.

Ravens’ red-zone defense forces field goals at an above-average clip, a subtle lever on totals and one-score ATS outcomes.

On a fast indoor surface, pass-rush win rate and third-down efficiency tend to drive separation more than raw explosives.

How to Watch Ravens vs Vikings

📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN

