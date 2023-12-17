Ravens vs. Jaguars NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

Will Lamar Jackson get the best of Trevor Lawrence in Sunday night’s Ravens vs. Jaguars clash at 8:20 p.m. ET? Or will Jacksonville prove to be a live dog when these two teams meet in primetime from EverBank Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

329 Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at 330 Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5); o/u 41.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: NBC

Ravens vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton (knee) is questionable for Week 15 against the Jaguars. Hamilton suffered a grade 1 MCL sprain in Week 14 but was on the practice field at the start of this week. He was then upgraded to a full participant on Friday, so he should be able to suit up this weekend. Hamilton has a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble, and three sacks this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

Trevor Lawrence (ankle) was removed from the Week 15 injury report and will play against the Ravens. Lawrence’s status was never in doubt after he got in a full practice on Wednesday. He remained a full participant in practice throughout the week. Lawrence played through the ankle issue in Week 15, tossing three scores but as many picks against the Browns’ elite defense. In a similarly difficult matchup versus the Ravens, Lawrence will sit on the QB1/2 border.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Baltimore is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

Baltimore is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

Jacksonville is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Baltimore

Jacksonville is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Baltimore

Ravens vs. Jaguars Prediction:

Take Baltimore. The Jaguars defense has been exposed of late. After allowing 34 points to Jake Browning and the Bengals at home in Week 13, they surrendered 31 points to Joe Flacco and the Browns last Sunday in Cleveland. What’s Lamar Jackson going to do to them tonight?

Lawrence also doesn’t look right, either and it’s not just because of his bad ankle. Losing Christian Kirk also hurts this Jaguar offense more than people realize. Calvin Ridley might get most of the headlines, but Kirk is a zone defense killer and opens things up for Ridley and tight end Evan Engram. After having a rough game last Sunday against the Rams, the Ravens defense should rebound tonight.

Ravens vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -3.5