Ravens vs. 49ers NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

Is six points too much to lay with San Francisco in Monday night’s Ravens vs. 49ers matchup on Christmas night? Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

481 Baltimore Ravens (+6) at 482 San Francisco 49ers (-6); o/u 46.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 25, 2023

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Ravens vs. 49ers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

Ravens WR Zay Flowers (foot) returned to practice Thursday. Flowers emerged from the team’s Week 15 win over the Jaguars with soreness in his foot, so the fact that he returned to practice on Thursday likely signals a maintenance issue rather than something that would place his game-day status in doubt. Even so, further fidelity on the rookie wide receiver’s expected status for Monday Night Football will come via Friday’s injury report.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

Brock Purdy completed 16-of-25 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns in the 49ers’ 45-29, Week 15 win over the Cardinals. As usual Purdy led a well-oiled machine that is the 49ers’ offense and they kept him nice and clean. The protection was elite and Purdy was able to hit wide open receivers all over the field. His first three touchdowns were to receivers against defenders that failed to be within seven yards of them. His final touchdown strike came on a 19-yard back shoulder throw to Deebo Samuel with the game already clearly in the Niners’ favor. Purdy looks to put a stamp on his MVP case in Week 16 when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens come to town.

Ravens vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Baltimore is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

Baltimore is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

San Francisco is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

San Francisco is 13-1 SU in its last 14 games at home

Ravens vs. 49ers Prediction:

Take San Francisco. The 49ers are 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 home games, which includes a 7-3 ATS mark over their last 10 contests at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco has also covered in nine out of its last 12 games played in December and is 16-5 at the betting window in its last 21 games played on a Monday.

Ravens vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -6