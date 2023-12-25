Raiders vs. Chiefs NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

AFC West rivals clash at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday when the Chiefs host the Raiders at 1:00 p.m. ET. Is Kansas City a bad bet as a 10.5-point favorite? Or is the home side the best bet in this Christmas Day Raiders vs. Chiefs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

477 Las Vegas Raiders (+10.5) at 478 Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5); o/u 40.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 25, 2023

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

Raiders vs. Chiefs Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

Josh Jacobs (quad) was upgraded to a limited participant in Friday’s practice. Jacobs also had an illness designation added to his injury report. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters he expects Jacobs to return this week and limited practice in the middle of the week makes that increasingly likely. We will know more on Jacobs’ status when the team releases their final injury report on Saturday. Assuming Jacobs is good to go, he will rank as a RB2 versus the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs DFS Spin

Chiefs placed RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) on injured reserve. McKinnons has bene dealing with a groin injury off and on since Week 7. He’s suffered multiple re-aggravations, including one last week, which had led to him being ruled out for this week. He’ll now have to miss the next four weeks, which includes the playoff schedule. The last time McKinnon was out, Isiah Pacheco picked up almost all of his receiving work, so Pacheco, who is returning from his own injury this weekend, could be in for huge workloads to end the season.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Las Vegas’s last 7 games when playing Kansas City

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Las Vegas’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 5 games at home

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Las Vegas

Raiders vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take Kansas City. The Raiders are just 3-18 straight up in their last 21 games against Kasnas City and failed to cover in seven out of their last 10 games versus the Chiefs. When playing at home against the Raiders, the Chiefs are 24-10 straight up in their last 34 games versus Las Vegas and have covered in five out of their last seven home games versus their AFC West counterparts. Finally, the Raiders are just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games on the road.

Raiders vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -10.5