Patriots vs Dolphins Betting Prediction & Odds: Which team will rebound from Week 1 loss?

The New England Patriots travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. In this Patriots vs Dolphins betting prediction, we break down key matchups, coaching strategies, and running and passing advantages that could determine who covers the spread. Whether you’re analyzing quarterback play, the running game, or defensive strengths, this preview gives bettors a complete look at what to expect from this AFC East showdown.

Patriots vs Dolphins Betting Prediction Snapshot

Game Info:

Kickoff: Sunday, September 14, 2025 – 1:00 PM ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: CBS

Spread: Dolphins -1.5

Moneyline: Patriots +110 | Dolphins -130

Over/Under: 43.5

Betting Preview

The Patriots (0-1) travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (0-1) in an AFC East matchup that could have early playoff implications. Both teams are looking to rebound from Week 1 losses, making this game a critical test of coaching adjustments and execution.

Quarterback Play

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye starts for the Patriots. He faces a Dolphins defense that struggled in Week 1, presenting favorable matchups, especially with cornerback Christian Gonzalez sidelined. Maye’s ability to deliver under pressure will be pivotal to New England keeping pace.

Running Game

Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson will be the key to controlling the clock and sustaining drives. The Patriots’ ability to establish the run could offset Miami’s pass rush and keep the Dolphins’ offense off the field.

Defensive Matchups

The Patriots’ defense, led by linebacker Robert Spillane and edge rusher Harold Landry III, will pressure Tua Tagovailoa. With Miami missing key personnel in the secondary, New England has an opportunity to create turnovers and disrupt passing lanes.

Coaching Strategies

Mike Vrabel’s experience and adaptability on both sides of the ball will be crucial. Expect the Patriots to exploit mismatches, especially in Miami’s defensive backfield and front seven, while keeping their own mistakes to a minimum.

Patriots vs Dolphins Betting Prediction

The Dolphins are slight favorites, but the Patriots’ depth and coaching experience give them a strong chance to cover. The over/under of 43.5 reflects expectations for a balanced, controlled game with both teams seeking offensive rhythm.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20