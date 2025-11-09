Patriots vs Buccaneers Predictions: Parlay and Prop Bets

Patriots vs Buccaneers Odds — Week 10
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|New England Patriots
|+2.5 (−105)
|48.0 (O −110 / U −110)
|+125
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|−2.5 (−115)
|48.0 (O −110 / U −110)
|−145
Patriots vs Buccaneers — Predictions
Play 1: 1st Quarter Over 9.5 (−115) — Both teams script aggressiveness early; short fields off special teams can push a quick ten.
Play 2: 2nd Quarter Buccaneers −0.5 (−105) — Tampa’s pass-game rhythm typically spikes after the opening script; isolating Q2 avoids full-game spread variance while leaning into TB’s WR/TE matchup edges.
Read our full Patriots vs Buccaneers Betting Preview here.
Who is The Public Betting – Week 10
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|62%
|+4.5 (−110)
|−2.5 (−115)
|New England Patriots
|38%
|−4.5 (−110)
|+2.5 (−105)
Market Read: Tickets lean to Tampa (~62%) and the number swung seven points across zero (Patriots −4.5 to Buccaneers −2.5). That kind of flip is typically fueled by more than public action; unless buyback shows up, it indicates broad market agreement with Tampa’s offensive matchup edges and turnover profile.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Patriots vs Buccaneers — Parlay (Example $100 Stake)
Legs
- 1st Quarter Over 9.5 (−115)
- 2nd Quarter Buccaneers −0.5 (−105)
- Anytime Touchdown — Baker Mayfield +700 (highest-payout option from the provided list)
Simplified payout math (American odds, sequential):
Start $100 → win Leg 1 at −115 returns ≈ $186.96 → win Leg 2 at −105 returns ≈ $368.48 → win Leg 3 at +700 returns ≈ $2,947.86 total (~$2,847.86 profit). Actual book rounding and SGP availability may vary.
Things to Know Before You Bet
- Massive swing from NE −4.5 to TB −2.5 reflects sustained belief in Tampa’s downfield weapons vs. man coverage.
- Total 48.0 sits near the week’s upper tier; early success rate and red-zone finishing will drive volatility.
- Protection on 3rd-and-medium is pivotal; pressure rate vs. blitz pickup likely determines who controls pace.
How to Watch Patriots vs Buccaneers
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: CBS
- 🏟 Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL
