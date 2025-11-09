Patriots vs Buccaneers Predictions: Parlay and Prop Bets

TAMPA, FL — New England visits Tampa Bay for a Week 10 matchup at Raymond James Stadium with playoff positioning still in reach for both sides. The board sits around Buccaneers −2.5 (−115) with a 48.0 total (−110/−110) and moneylines near TB −145 / NE +125. With kickoff set for Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, our Patriots vs Buccaneers predictions focus on pace, red-zone finishing, and protection on obvious passing downs.



Patriots vs Buccaneers Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML New England Patriots +2.5 (−105) 48.0 (O −110 / U −110) +125 Tampa Bay Buccaneers −2.5 (−115) 48.0 (O −110 / U −110) −145

Patriots vs Buccaneers — Predictions

Play 1: 1st Quarter Over 9.5 (−115) — Both teams script aggressiveness early; short fields off special teams can push a quick ten.

Play 2: 2nd Quarter Buccaneers −0.5 (−105) — Tampa’s pass-game rhythm typically spikes after the opening script; isolating Q2 avoids full-game spread variance while leaning into TB’s WR/TE matchup edges.

Read our full Patriots vs Buccaneers Betting Preview here.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers 62% +4.5 (−110) −2.5 (−115) New England Patriots 38% −4.5 (−110) +2.5 (−105)

Market Read: Tickets lean to Tampa (~62%) and the number swung seven points across zero (Patriots −4.5 to Buccaneers −2.5). That kind of flip is typically fueled by more than public action; unless buyback shows up, it indicates broad market agreement with Tampa’s offensive matchup edges and turnover profile.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Patriots vs Buccaneers — Parlay (Example $100 Stake)

Legs

1st Quarter Over 9.5 (−115) 2nd Quarter Buccaneers −0.5 (−105) Anytime Touchdown — Baker Mayfield +700 (highest-payout option from the provided list)

Simplified payout math (American odds, sequential):

Start $100 → win Leg 1 at −115 returns ≈ $186.96 → win Leg 2 at −105 returns ≈ $368.48 → win Leg 3 at +700 returns ≈ $2,947.86 total (~$2,847.86 profit). Actual book rounding and SGP availability may vary.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Massive swing from NE −4.5 to TB −2.5 reflects sustained belief in Tampa’s downfield weapons vs. man coverage.

Total 48.0 sits near the week’s upper tier; early success rate and red-zone finishing will drive volatility.

Protection on 3rd-and-medium is pivotal; pressure rate vs. blitz pickup likely determines who controls pace.

How to Watch Patriots vs Buccaneers

📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

