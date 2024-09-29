Patriots vs. 49ers: San Francisco Gets Back on Track?

After winning their opening games of the season, both San Francisco and New England have lost their last two games. They will be looking to get back in the win column on Sunday evening and the 49ers will have the home field advantage and be 10 point favorites. Can New England replicate their opening week upset or will San Francisco get back on track? Patriots vs. 49ers kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New England Patriots (+10) at San Francisco 49ers (-10) o/u 40.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on San Francisco. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco opened the season with a dominant win over the New York Jets at home. After that they went on the road for two straight games and lost both. First was a 23-17 loss to the Vikings, followed by a 27-24 loss to the Rams. The 49ers were leading the Rams 21-7 in the 3rd quarter before losing the rest of the game 20-3. Brock Purdy threw for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jordan Mason only managed 77 yards on the ground. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle were out for this game. Jauan Jennings stepped in with 175 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

New England Patriots

The Patriots stunned Cincinnati to start the season with a 16-10 victory. They followed that up with taking Seattle to overtime in a 23-20 loss. After that they went to MetLife Stadium on a short week to take on the Jets on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots looked awful, losing 24-3. Jacoby Brissett only threw for 98 yards and the ground attack added another 78. Aaron Rodgers threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns and the Jets rushed for a combined 133 yards. The Patriots were very banged up on the offensive line and that will continue this week. Left tackle Vederian Lowe has been ruled out and his backup Caedan Wallace is questionable. The Patriots hit the waiver-wire to find a fill in. Good news for them is Sidy Sow should be set to start at left guard. He was the expected starter but hasn’t played this season due to injury. Important note: Michael Jordan, who has replaced Sow the first 3 games, has been ruled out. So if Sow was to go down, the Patriots would be struggling looking for a backup.

Patriots vs. 49ers Betting Trends

New England is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games

The UNDER is 6-2 in New England’s last 8 games playing San Francisco

San Francisco is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-1 in San Francisco’s last 5 home games

Patriots vs. 49ers Prediction:

I’ll take San Francisco to cover the 10 points here. They return home after two weeks on the road. In their first home game of the season, the 49ers dominated the Jets 32-19. They will be mostly healthy this week. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle will both be back on the field after missing last week’s choke game against the LA Rams. Left tackle Trent Williams sounds like he’ll be good to go as well. Although 1-2, San Francisco is 9th in the league in opponent rushing yards at 104. Also the Patriots are far from working with a perfect offensive line. This is a get back on track game for the 9ers against a far weaker bottom tier team.

Patriots vs. 49ers Prediction: 49ers -10