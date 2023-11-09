    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Panthers at Bears Over/Under NFL Prediction & Betting Odds

    Panthers at Bears

    With the number sitting at 38.5, what’s the smart play in Thursday night’s Panthers at Bears matchup? Kickoff from Solider Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    113 Carolina Panthers (+3) at 114 Chicago Bears (-3); o/u 38.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023

    Solider Field, Chicago, IL

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Panthers vs. Bears Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Bears when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

    Panthers WR DJ Chark (elbow) is doubtful for Thursday night’s game against the Bears. Chark was battling an elbow injury heading into Week 9 and while he was able to play, his snaps were noticeably limited. With him unlikely to suit up on Thursday, that will mean more reps for Jonathan Mingo, who ran as many routes as Adam Thielen and played one fewer snap. With Mingo likely on the field that much, he could be an intriguing deep league option against the Bears defense.

    Chicago Bears DFS Spin

    Khalil Herbert (ankle) is questionable for Week 10 against the Panthers. Herbert is currently on injured reserve. The Bears will need to decide on activating him or not by tomorrow afternoon. Given that Herbert was a full participant in practice throughout the week, he looks like a good bet to suit up. Herbert will reclaim the starting gig once officially active, though D’Onta Foreman may have played his way into a meaningful role with a few good showings in Herbert’s absence.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina’s last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Carolina’s last 9 games

    Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Carolina

    Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Carolina

    Panthers vs. Bears Prediction:

    Take the under. These are two of the worst offenses in the NFL. Bryce Young is being hammered behind a terrible offensive line and has some of the worst weapons in the NFL. The Bears defense stinks, but I don’t see the Panthers taking advantage of the unit tonight.

    The situation is only slightly better on the other side, where Tyson Bagent will make another start for the banged-up Bears. Carolina’s defense should be able to keep Bagent somewhat in check, keep the scoring down and then we can cash the under.

    Panthers vs. Bears NFL Prediction: PANTHERS/BEARS UNDER 38.5

