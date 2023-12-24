Packers vs. Panthers NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

Green Bay’s playoff hopes are on the line Sunday when it visits Carolina at 1:00 p.m. ET. With the home team listed as an underdog and the total sitting at 37.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Packers vs. Panthers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

459 Green Bay Packers (-4) at 460 Carolina Panthers (+4); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Packers vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

Packers RB Aaron Jones was removed from the injury report and will play against the Panthers. Jones has been a mainstay on the Packers injury reports this season, making it meaningful that he has been removed entirely ahead of the team’s must-win Week 16 matchup with the Panthers. Fellow running back AJ Dillon is listed as questionable after missing Week 15. Jones could build upon the 17 running back opportunities he saw a week ago considering the clean bill of health.

Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

Bryce Young completed 18-of-24 passes for 167 yards in the Panthers’ 9-7, Week 15 win over the Falcons. Young protected the ball in a soaking wet environment in Charlotte but didn’t do much else. He did, however, march 90 yards down the field on the Panthers’ final drive of the game to set up a game-winning field goal from Eddie Pineiro. Young avoided big mistakes in this game and made a few nice throws to the boundary for D.J. Chark and Jonathan Mingo. Still, going without a touchdown against the Falcons is a pretty underwhelming day for the entire Carolina offense. Young isn’t on the fantasy radar as his rookie season comes to an end.

Packers vs. Panthers Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Carolina

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Carolina’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Carolina’s last 8 games

Packers vs. Panthers Prediction:

Take the under. The Panthers offense is atrocious. They got a free win last Sunday because Desmond Ridder and the Falcons look like they’re throwing games. But the bottom line is that Young and Carolina settled for three field goals and that’s not just because it was a driving rainstorm. They just stink.

The total has also gone under in 11 of Carolina’s last 15 games overall and has cashed in six straight Panther home games. The under is also 8-3 in the Panthers’ last 11 conference games.

Packers vs. Panthers NFL Prediction: UNDER 37.5