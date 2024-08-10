Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Packers vs. Browns Preseason Prediction:

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Packers vs. Browns

    The Packers vs. Browns matchup will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland. With the Browns listed as a sizable favorite and the total sitting at 39.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s exhibition matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Green Bay Packers (+5.5) at Cleveland Browns (-5.5); o/u 39.5

    Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

    TV: NFL+

    Packers vs. Browns: Public Bettors Backing Cleveland

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Reed returns to practice following calf injury

    Packers WR Jayden Reed (calf) returned to practice on Thursday. Reed missed a few practices with his calf injury but has now returned to the field. The second-year receiver is competing for snaps in a crowded receiver room and hoping to build on a rookie campaign in which he totaled 64 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. Reed will provide fantasy managers with plenty of splash weeks this season but may struggle to provide consistent, high-end fantasy production in an offense that has several talented playmakers at the position.

    Smith carted off field earlier in week

    Za’Darius Smith was carted off the field during Monday’s practice with an injury. No word yet as to the severity of the injury, nor what the actual injury is. The 31-year-old was re-signed to a two-year, $23.5 million deal in March and is expected to pair with Myles Garrett to pair one of the better pass-rushing duos in the NFC North.

    Browns are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games at home.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Green Bay’s last 13 games played on a Saturday.

    Packers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Green Bay’s last 12 games on the road.

    Packers vs. Browns Prediction:

    Take the under. This is a high total for NFL preseason game. Plus, entering play on Saturday, the over is a perfect 5-0 in all preseason action. The spread for this game is rather high as well, but I’d rather take my chances that both offenses will struggle to get into a rhythm than bother with the spread.

    Packers vs. Browns NFL Prediction: UNDER 39.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com