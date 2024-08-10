Packers vs. Browns Preseason Prediction:

The Packers vs. Browns matchup will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland. With the Browns listed as a sizable favorite and the total sitting at 39.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s exhibition matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Green Bay Packers (+5.5) at Cleveland Browns (-5.5); o/u 39.5

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

TV: NFL+

Packers vs. Browns: Public Bettors Backing Cleveland

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Reed returns to practice following calf injury

Packers WR Jayden Reed (calf) returned to practice on Thursday. Reed missed a few practices with his calf injury but has now returned to the field. The second-year receiver is competing for snaps in a crowded receiver room and hoping to build on a rookie campaign in which he totaled 64 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. Reed will provide fantasy managers with plenty of splash weeks this season but may struggle to provide consistent, high-end fantasy production in an offense that has several talented playmakers at the position.

Smith carted off field earlier in week

Za’Darius Smith was carted off the field during Monday’s practice with an injury. No word yet as to the severity of the injury, nor what the actual injury is. The 31-year-old was re-signed to a two-year, $23.5 million deal in March and is expected to pair with Myles Garrett to pair one of the better pass-rushing duos in the NFC North.

Packers vs. Browns Betting Trends

Browns are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Green Bay’s last 13 games played on a Saturday.

Packers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Green Bay’s last 12 games on the road.

Packers vs. Browns Prediction:

Take the under. This is a high total for NFL preseason game. Plus, entering play on Saturday, the over is a perfect 5-0 in all preseason action. The spread for this game is rather high as well, but I’d rather take my chances that both offenses will struggle to get into a rhythm than bother with the spread.

Packers vs. Browns NFL Prediction: UNDER 39.5