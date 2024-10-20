NFL Week 7 Prop Prediction: Will Seahawks play in shootout? Bet this Geno Smith Prop

We have three NFL Week 7 Prop Predictions for your reading pleasure, which includes a Geno Smith prop bet that plays into a potential shootout involving the Seahawks and Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET.

NFL Week 7 Prop Prediction: Geno Smith over 36.5 Pass Attempts

The Seahawks are third in the NFL in plays per game and have the NFL’s highest dropback passing rate at 70.1%. Smith has attempted at least 40 passes in three straight games. He’s also attempted at least 34 passes in each of his past five games. As previously mentioned, the Seahawks-Falcons game has potential shootout written all over it and Kenneth Walker III is questionable. If the Seahawks don’t have Walker, they’ll lean heavily on Smith. This is a big number, but Smith could easily attempt another 40 passes this afternoon in Atlanta.

NFL Week 7 Prop Prediction: Anthony Richardson under 200.5 Passing Yards

I just don’t see a scenario in which Richardson throws for even an average amount of yards today. The Dolphins have struggled mightily offensively without Tua Tagovailoa, which has caused opponents to be conservative. The Colts can lean on their running game and still win this game comfortably today. Besides, and I’m not wishing injury on anyone, but Richardson has left nearly half of his career starts due to injury. Again, I’m not banking on injury, but I’m just saying, it’s in play. Either way, I see the Colts going with a conservative game plan today versus Miami.

NFL Week 7 Prop Prediction: Dalton Schultz over 37.5 Receiving Yards

With Nico Collins on the shelf with an injury, Dalton Schultz has seen an increase in targets. He’s coming off a season-high eight targets against the Patriots last week and today, he faces a Green Bay defense struggling to contain tight ends. The Packers have allowed 59.8 yards per game to opposing tight ends. We only need 38 receiving yards from Schultz to hit this prop today.