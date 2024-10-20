Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NFL Articles

    NFL Week 7 Prop Prediction: Will Seahawks play in shootout? Bet this Geno Smith Prop

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    NFL Week 7 Prop Prediction
    FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. Geno Smith finally got to enjoy a day of being in the spotlight after signing the big contract that had eluded most of his career. Smith's three-year contract with the Seahawks will keep him as the presumptive starting quarterback in Seattle following a breakout season. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

    We have three NFL Week 7 Prop Predictions for your reading pleasure, which includes a Geno Smith prop bet that plays into a potential shootout involving the Seahawks and Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET.

    NFL Week 7 Prop Prediction: Geno Smith over 36.5 Pass Attempts

    The Seahawks are third in the NFL in plays per game and have the NFL’s highest dropback passing rate at 70.1%. Smith has attempted at least 40 passes in three straight games. He’s also attempted at least 34 passes in each of his past five games. As previously mentioned, the Seahawks-Falcons game has potential shootout written all over it and Kenneth Walker III is questionable. If the Seahawks don’t have Walker, they’ll lean heavily on Smith. This is a big number, but Smith could easily attempt another 40 passes this afternoon in Atlanta.

    NFL Week 7 Prop Prediction: Anthony Richardson under 200.5 Passing Yards

    I just don’t see a scenario in which Richardson throws for even an average amount of yards today. The Dolphins have struggled mightily offensively without Tua Tagovailoa, which has caused opponents to be conservative. The Colts can lean on their running game and still win this game comfortably today. Besides, and I’m not wishing injury on anyone, but Richardson has left nearly half of his career starts due to injury. Again, I’m not banking on injury, but I’m just saying, it’s in play. Either way, I see the Colts going with a conservative game plan today versus Miami.

    NFL Week 7 Prop Prediction: Dalton Schultz over 37.5 Receiving Yards

    With Nico Collins on the shelf with an injury, Dalton Schultz has seen an increase in targets. He’s coming off a season-high eight targets against the Patriots last week and today, he faces a Green Bay defense struggling to contain tight ends. The Packers have allowed 59.8 yards per game to opposing tight ends. We only need 38 receiving yards from Schultz to hit this prop today.

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com