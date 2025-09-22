NFL Week 3 Recap: Betting Takeaways & Results

The NFL Week 3 betting recap is here with the clearest takeaways from Sunday’s slate. From blowouts to late swings, we break down what mattered for bettors and what it means heading into Week 4. For ongoing NFL public betting trends, our full NFL odds and picks, and weekly NFL SuperContest expert picks, follow our hub pages.

Still to play: Lions at Ravens on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET). See our guide: Lions vs. Ravens odds & best bets.

Week 3 Results — ATS & Over/Under (Consensus Close)

Colts 41, Titans 20

Close: IND -6, 42.5 — ATS: Colts cover (win by 21). Total: Over by 18.5.

Close: CAR +5, 44 — ATS: Panthers cover as dogs (win by 30). Total: Under by 14.

Close: WAS -3, 44 — ATS: Commanders cover (win by 17). Total: Over by 21.

Close: CLE +7.5, 41 — ATS: Browns cover as dogs (win by 3). Total: Under by 18.

Close: MIN -3, 43.5 — ATS: Vikings cover (win by 38). Total: Over by 14.5.

Close: PHI -3.5, 45.5 — ATS: Eagles cover (win by 7). Total: Over by 13.5.

Close: PIT -1, 44 — ATS: Steelers cover (win by 7). Total: Under by 9.

Close: TB -6.5, 43 — ATS: Jets cover as dogs (lose by 2). Total: Over by 13.

Close: JAX -1.5, 43.5 — ATS: Jaguars cover (win by 7). Total: Under by 16.5.

Close: LAC -3, 45.5 — ATS: Push (win by 3). Total: Under by 2.5.

Close: SEA -7.5, 42 — ATS: Seahawks cover (win by 31). Total: Over by 15.

Close: CHI +1, 50 — ATS: Bears cover as dogs (win by 17). Total: Under by 5.

Close: SF -2, 44.5 — ATS: 49ers do not cover (win by 1). Total: Under by 13.5.

Close: KC -6, 45 — ATS: Chiefs cover (win by 13). Total: Under by 14.

What Mattered to Bettors

Favorites vs. dogs: Several favorites covered comfortably (IND, MIN, PHI, KC), but dogs with defensive edges still popped (CLE, CHI).

Several favorites covered comfortably (IND, MIN, PHI, KC), but dogs with defensive edges still popped (CLE, CHI). Key numbers: LAC -3 landed on the number; early -2.5 tickets mattered. Half-points around 3/7 swung multiple games.

LAC -3 landed on the number; early -2.5 tickets mattered. Half-points around 3/7 swung multiple games. Totals: Blowouts pushed a handful of Overs, but tight, defense-led games (SF–ARI, PIT–NE, JAX–HOU) landed Under.

