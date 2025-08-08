NFL Week 1 Preseason Predictions: Will Shedeur Sanders impress?

Week 1 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday night with another trio of matchups. Will the Lions’ struggles from the Hall of Fame Game carry into tonight when Detroit visits Atlanta? Will Shedeur Sanders impress for the Browns? We give NFL Week 1 Preseason Predictions for all three games.

Detroit Lions (-3.5) at Atlanta Falcons (33.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lions are 3.5-point road favorites to knock off the Falcons. The total, meanwhile, sits at 33.5 points.

This Week 1 preseason showdown features a Lions team eager to rebound after a rough opening exhibit. Detroit looks to bounce back from a disastrous 34–7 showing in the Hall of Fame Game, where turnovers were a major issue and their offense sputtered under pressure—going just 1-for-11 on third downs and committing five giveaways. QB Hendon Hooker is expected to start and get most of the workload, with Kyle Allen taking over in the second half as both men vie for consistency and command of the offense.

The Falcons, meanwhile, will be focused on roster evaluation and player safety, resting most of their key starters including QBs Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins. The real action will center on depth battles—most notably at wide receiver, kicker, and the third QB spot—as players like Easton Stick and Emory Jones look to impress. Expect a sloppy, grind-it-out affair where execution trumps flash.

Prediction: Falcons 17, Lions 13 — Expect Atlanta’s younger players to outlast Detroit’s early miscues.

NFL Week 1 Preseason Prediction: Atlanta Falcons +3.5

Cleveland Browns (+6.5) at Carolina Panthers (32.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

All eyes will be on quarterback Shedeur Sanders as he makes his preseason debut. With Joe Flacco expected to sit and both Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett sidelined by injury, Sanders will get extended reps—a golden opportunity to stake a claim in a chaotic QB room. Browns defenders, particularly rookie DT Mason Graham, will also be under the microscope as the team seeks to recalibrate after a disappointing season.

Carolina is projected to play its newly acquired starting core for limited time, offering fans a glimpse of Bryce Young as well as highly touted rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan. Betting models tilt toward the Panthers, with some favoring the under given the conservative nature of preseason play and the Browns’ QB uncertainties.

Prediction: Panthers 17, Browns 10 — A low-scoring, controlled affair with Carolina’s rookies and QB unit holding serve.

NFL Week 1 Preseason Prediction: UNDER 32.5

Washington Commanders (+6.5) at New England Patriots (34.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

This game highlights a clear depth evaluation rather than an starters’ showcase. Washington enters with momentum from a strong 2024 campaign, but will largely lean on backups, as standout QB Jayden Daniels and key starters are expected to rest. Instead, reps will go to the likes of Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman. Meanwhile, New England debuts under new head coach Mike Vrabel, showcasing rookie QB Drake Maye and hoping flashes of his upside carry over amid a broader rebuild.

Prediction: Patriots 20, Commanders 17 — Washington’s edge on paper may be neutralized by New England’s home depth and the preseason context.

NFL Week 1 Preseason Prediction: Commanders +6.5