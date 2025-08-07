NFL Week 1 Preseason Predictions: Will Anthony Richardson lead Colts?

Following the annual Hall of Fame game, the NFL officially kicks off Week 1 of its preseason on Thursday night. What are the smart bets for the three NFL Week 1 Preseason games tonight?

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 7:00 p.m. ET

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Colts are laying 6.5 points in tonight’s matchup in Baltimore. The Colts are set to feature rookie QB Anthony Richardson as he begins the battle for the starting role, with Daniel Jones coming in later in the half to share snaps—giving fans a strong first look at who might lead this offense come Week 1.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are treating this like a typical preseason opener, resting nearly all their starters and starting Cooper Rush, followed by backup Devin Leary, as they get their depth players action.

Prediction: Expect Indy to build early rhythm with their starters and jump out to a lead. With a projected first-half edge and more aggressive scripts, the Colts look set to cover the first-half spread (Indy –3.5).

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: COLTS -3.5 (FIRST HALF)

Bengals at Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Eagles, reigning Super Bowl champions, are signaling caution—most starters are expected to sit out, focusing on evaluating roster depth and key camp battles (notably at QB, WR, LB, and DB). Sixth‑rounder Kyle McCord, Tanner McKee, and Dorian Thompson‑Robinson may see significant time under center.

In contrast, the Bengals are taking a different approach: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and other key starters will suit up for a meaningful tune‑up, though notable absences like Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant will limit depth.

Prediction: With their top-tier starters in and Philadelphia holding back, the Bengals should dominate. Expect them to cover the spread, especially in the first half, and likely provide fans with the more polished performance.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: BENGALS -6

Raiders at Seahawks, 10:00 p.m. ET

This game carries emotional undercurrents—Pete Carroll returns to Seattle as the Raiders’ new coach, with Geno Smith facing his former team for the first time. Carroll hinted that Raiders starters may see significant action, while the Seahawks opt to rest theirs, deploying backups Drew Lock and rookie Jalen Milroe under center.

Seattle fans, ever passionate, may offer mixed reactions—including audible boos—for Smith. But spotlight is on Milroe, expected to make waves with his athleticism (possibly scoring a rushing TD), and on their depth defenders like Ty Okada and Damarion Williams, who could force turnovers.

Prediction: Though it’s preseason, expect Raiders to show cohesion under Carroll’s direction. Still, Seattle’s home base and Lock’s steadiness give them a slight edge. Score projection leans Seahawks 23, Raiders 20, with the over being a likely outcome.

NFL WEEK 1 PRESEASON PREDICTION: SEAHAWKS +4.5