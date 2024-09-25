Close Menu
    NFL Public Betting Trends: How have bettors fared Against the Spread?

    NFL Public Betting Trends

    Through three weeks of the season, how has the public fared betting the NFL? With all the major upsets that have occurred, one would think bettors are struggling but is that the case? Here’s our look at the NFL Public Betting Trends through three weeks.

    In Week 1, pubic bettors went 6-10 against the spread. That said, public bettors loved the Cowboys (92%) and Steelers (84%) that week and both teams won outright as small underdogs. The Vikings (70%) were also a popular team that covered for bettors, although the Raiders (71%) did not come through as 3-point underdogs versus the Chargers.

    In Week 2, public bettors struggled again. They posted a 5-10-1 ATS record, assuming that they had the Texans as a 6.5-point favorite versus the Bears. If they nabbed the line at Houston -6, then public bettors were 5-9-2 ATS in Week 2. Regardless, it was a losing week. Unlike in Week 1, bettors’ favorite team also fell in Week 2. The Giants (82%) couldn’t keep the Commanders from kicking a game-winning field goal (one of five field goals made that day for Washington) in a 3-point loss as a 2.5-point underdog. That said, the Bills (73%) were another popular team that the public did cash on when they hammered the Dolphins on Thursday night.

    Finally, public bettors went 7-9 against the spread in Week 3. Thus, a slight improvement, but still a down week for the public. The team that burned bettors the most was the Bucs (77%), who lost outright to the Broncos as 6-point favorites. Another team that torched bettors was the Raiders (75%), who also lost outright as a sizable favorite. Neither Denver nor Carolina had won a game entering Week 3. The Bengals (74%) also cost backers on Monday night when they lost outright to the Commanders.

    While we recommend checking out our NFL Public Betting page leading up to each kickoff, we can gain a sense of which teams public bettors are supporting in Week 4. Despite dropping back-to-back games, the Cowboys are receiving a lot of love from public bettors (83%) against the Giants on Thursday night. The Saints (93%) are also gaining support against the Falcons, as are the unbeaten but underdog Vikings (80%) against the Packers.

