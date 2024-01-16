NFL Divisional Round Playoffs Betting Odds, Trends Matchups

With Super Wild Card Round completed, here’s a look at the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs matchups and opening lines for the four games this weekend. The action starts at 4:30 p.m. ET in Baltimore on Saturday and concludes with a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday night.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Texans at Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET

The Texans upset the Browns in Super Bowl Wild Card Weekend but will be an underdog again on Saturday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. Houston opened as an 9.5-point road underdog, which is where the line currently sits at most books, although you can find some 9s and even 8.5s if you shop around. The total, meanwhile, opened at 46 but has been bet down slightly to 45.5.

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

The under is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams overall and is 6-1 in the last seven meetings in Baltimore. The Ravens are also a perfect 7-0 straight up against the Texans.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Packers at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET

The 49ers opened as 10-point home favorites against the Packers, who upset the Cowboys as a 7-point underdog in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. There are some 9.5s available at certain books, so if you like San Francisco, don’t settle for a bad line.

As for the total, it opened at 49.5 and that’s where it remains at the majority of books, although Caesars Sportsbook lists the over/under at 50 and BetMGM has the number listed at 50.5.

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread.

The over is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams overall and has cashed in six out of the 49ers’ last eight home games versus the Packers.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Bucs at Lions, 3:00 p.m. ET

The Lions opened at 7-point home favorites versus the Bucs but the number has been bet down to 6 at most shops. As for the total, the number opened at 47 and has climbed up to 48.5 at the majority of books.

The Bucs are just 4-11 against the spread in their last 15 games against the Lions overall. That said, the Lions are just 1-4 against the number in their last five games versus the Bucs at Ford Field.

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Chiefs at Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET

This is the only matchup of the four that hasn’t seen a ton of line movement as of this writing. The Bills opened as a 2.5-point home favorite and that’s where the line sits across the board. As for the total, it opened at 46 and is sitting between 46 and 46.5 at most sportsbooks.

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread.

The Chiefs are just 4-10 straight up in their last 14 road games versus the Bills. The under, meanwhile, is 5-1 in the Chiefs’ last six games when playing on the road versus Buffalo.