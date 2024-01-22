NFL Conference Championship Odds – Ravens, 49ers Favored

The spreads and totals have been released for the NFL Conference Championship games. The top seeds – the Ravens and 49ers – are both favored on Sunday. Which way are public bettors leaning?

319 Kansas City Chiefs at 320 Baltimore Ravens, 3:00 p.m. ET

Following their blowout victory over the Texans in the Divisional round, the Ravens opened as 3.5-point home favorites against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The total, meanwhile, hit the board at 45 points.

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. As for the total, 56% of public money is currently on the under. This information is subject to change, however, so be sure to click on the above link for the most updated public betting information.

The last time these two teams met when was in 2021 in Baltimore. Listed as a 3.5-point home underdog, the Ravens pulled off the upset in a 36-35 victory. That said, the Chiefs have won four out of the last five meetings between these two teams, covering in three out of the five contests. The over is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these teams.

321 Detroit Lions at 322 San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET

Even though they narrowly escaped the Packers in the Divisional round and the Lions put forth an impressive performance against the Bucs, the 49ers are still 7-point home favorites in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The total, meanwhile, sits at 51 points.

As of this writing, 54% of public bettors are backing San Francisco, while 59% of the public’s money is on the under. Chances are that the over will see a large influx of cash throughout the week, as public bettors hate taking the under.

As was the case in the AFC title game, these two teams last met in September of ’21. Jimmy Garoppolo started that game for the 49ers, who beat the Lions 41-33 but failed to cover as a 9.5-point favorite. The Lions have covered in three straight meetings between these two teams, while the over cashed in all three matchups.