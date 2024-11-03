Close Menu

    Miami vs. Buffalo: Miami a live dog?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Miami vs. Buffalo
    Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Dolphins will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday afternoon. With the Bills listed as 6.0-point home favorites and the total sitting at 46 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Miami vs. Buffalo prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    457 Miami Dolphins (+6.0) at 458 Buffalo Bills (-6.0); o/u 46

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

    Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

    TV: CBS

    Miami vs. Buffalo Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 84% of bets are on the Buffalo Bills. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Miami Dolphins Game Notes

    The Dolphins dropped to 2-5 on the year, losing to the Cardinals by a score of 28-27 last Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa had a solid game throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown. Miami looks to snap a two-game losing skid in Buffalo.

    Buffalo Bills Game Notes

    The Bills improved to 6-2 on the yea beating the Seahawks by 21 points on October 27th. Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Buffalo looks for their fourth straight victory.

    Miami vs. Buffalo BETTING PREDICTION

    Give me Miami. This a must win spot for Miami to keep their season alive. Tua played well last week in his return and the conditions are supposed to be fairly decent in Buffalo on Sunday. Buffalo has been playing great, but six points just seems like too much here with Tua back in a desperation spot.

    Miami vs. Buffalo Prediction: Dolphins +6

