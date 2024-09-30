 Lions vs. Seahawks Player Prop Predictions: Will Smith go off again vs. Detroit?

Geno Smith has gone off the last two seasons when his Seahawks have faced the Lions. Will it happen again tonight? Check out our Lions vs. Seahawks Player Prop Predictions ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup at Ford Field.

Lions vs. Seahawks Player Prop: Kenneth Walker III under 5.1 Rushing Yards (-110)

Walker is expected to suit up tonight for the Seahawks after not playing the last two weeks due to injury. So why go under his rushing prop? First and foremost, he could be limited. Seattle could ease Walker into action tonight and go with a committee with Zach Charbonnet.

Secondly, the Lions have faced 50 running back runs this season. Over that span, they’ve allowed 2.8 yards per carry, which is second in the NFL. Detroit has not allowed a running back to hit 70 rushing yards in a regular-season game since the start of last season.

Lions vs. Seahawks Player Prop: Geno Smith over 250. Passing Yards (-110)

This prop goes hand-to-hand with the Walker play above. If the Lions shut down the Seahawks’ ground game, then Smith will be forced to put the ball in the air. Smith threw for a season-high 8.5 yards per pass attempt and completed a season-high 76.5% of his passes last Sunday. While he did toss a pair of interceptions, I don’t think that’ll prevent the Seahawks leaning on Smith’s arm tonight. Again, they might have no choice.

Smith has also had a ton of success the past two years against Aaron Glenn’s defense. The Lions made strides this offseason to improve their secondary and they have had good success thus far. That said, ownage is ownage and Smith threw for 328 yards versus Detroit last season. Two years ago, Smith threw for 320 yards versus Detroit.

He might not throw for over 300 tonight, but he won’t need to in order to cash the over.

Lions vs. Seahawks Player Prop: David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-125)

Montgomery turned 26 touches for 122 yards in Arizona, finding the end zone for a third consecutive game. He has now scored a touchdown in six consecutive regular season games and eight of his past nine games.

I expect the Lions to go with another run-heavy game plan tonight versus the Seahawks. Seattle has been ravaged by injury up front defensively, which should provide plenty of opportunities for Montgomery to have success on the ground. When Detroit gets close to the end zone, it’s usually Montgomery’s backfield.