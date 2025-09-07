Lions vs Packers Prediction: Who Takes Early Control of the NFC North?

This Lions vs Packers prediction highlights one of the NFL’s premier Week 1 matchups. Detroit enters Lambeau looking to prove their 2024 playoff surge wasn’t a fluke, while Green Bay is building on Jordan Love’s rise into an elite quarterback. With the line set at Packers -2.5, bettors face a tight call between two of the NFC’s most balanced rosters.

Lions vs. Packers Event Information

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Stadium: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI TV: FOX

Lions vs Packers Betting Odds

Odds via Bovada:

Spread: Lions +2.5

Lions +2.5 Moneyline: Lions +115 / Packers -135

Lions +115 / Packers -135 Total (O/U): 47.5

Public betting splits are available at The Spread’s NFL public betting chart. Early trends show the betting public backing Detroit with the points, while Green Bay moneyline wagers have steady sharp support.

Lions’ Offense vs. Packers’ Defense

Jared Goff continues to thrive behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Expect Amon-Ra St. Brown to move all over the formation to attack Green Bay’s coverage, while Jameson Williams stretches the field vertically. The Lions will rotate Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to balance explosive plays with ball control.

The Packers’ defense, featuring Jaire Alexander in coverage and a deep pass rush rotation, must disrupt Goff’s timing. Green Bay’s weakness last year was defending versatile backs in space — a role Gibbs can exploit.

Packers’ Offense vs. Lions’ Defense

Jordan Love enters 2025 with full command of Matt LaFleur’s system. With Christian Watson healthy and Romeo Doubs continuing to develop, the Packers’ passing attack is capable of explosive plays. Expect Josh Jacobs to handle the early-down workload and set up play-action shots.

Detroit’s defense, with Aidan Hutchinson headlining the front, will be tasked with creating pressure without blitzing. Their secondary remains improved, but Hutchinson winning on the edge is the key to limiting Love’s rhythm.

Key Matchups to Watch

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Packers’ slot coverage – St. Brown is Goff’s safety blanket and could dictate third downs. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. linebackers – His speed in space could tilt the matchup in Detroit’s favor. Aidan Hutchinson vs. Jordan Love’s protection – If Hutchinson wins quickly, Green Bay’s offense will sputter. Red zone execution – Both teams move the ball well; who finishes drives with touchdowns is the difference.

Lions vs Packers Prediction

This game is lined as a near pick’em for good reason. Green Bay’s defense is strong enough to test Detroit’s balance, while Love has the poise to keep the Packers efficient at home. Still, Detroit’s versatility with Gibbs and St. Brown, plus Goff’s protection, makes them dangerous against this matchup. In a back-and-forth divisional battle, the Lions steal one at Lambeau.

Best Bets:

Lions +2.5

Over 47.5

Projected Score: Lions 27, Packers 24