Lions vs. Colts Prediction: Will Lions win 6th straight road game? 

The Detroit Lions head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday when Week 12’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Lions cover the 7.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Lions vs. Colts betting prediction.

The Detroit Lions are 9-1 straight up and 8-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Green Bay, and their only loss came against Tampa Bay.

The Indianapolis Colts are 5-6 straight up and 8-3 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Pittsburgh, and their worst loss came against Jacksonville.

Lions vs. Colts Matchup & Betting Odds

251 Detroit Lions (-7.5) at 252 Indianapolis Colts (+7.5); o/u 50.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Lions vs. Colts Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Lions Daily Fantasy Spin

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (groin), cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (undisclosed), linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm), and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (tibia/fibula) are all out for Sunday’s road date with the Colts. Arnold is listed as the team’s starting right cornerback on the depth chart. He has 38 total tackles, a forced fumble, and 6 passes defended this year.

Detroit cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) is questionable to play against Indianapolis on Sunday. He has yet to suit up for a regular season game this year.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Colts starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) and starting center Ryan Kelly (knee) will both sit out Sunday’s contest. Rookie third-round tackle Matt Goncalves will likely start in Raimann’s place. Colts rookie fourth-round interior lineman Tanor Bortolini has been filling in for Kelly with the latter out of the lineup.

Indianapolis defensive end Tyquan Lewis (calf) has been activated off of injured reserve. He’s officially listed as questionable to play this weekend. Lewis has 17 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 4 games of action this season.

Lions vs. Colts Betting Trends

Detroit is 12-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Detroit is 18-7 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Indianapolis is 1-2 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

Indianapolis is 5-8 ATS against NFC opponents since the start of the 2022 season.

Lions vs. Colts Betting Prediction:

Detroit has ascended to “best team in the NFL” status. The Lions lead the league in scoring with 33.6 points per game. Detroit has the best average scoring margin (+15.9 points per game) of any club this year. Additionally, the Lions are third in total offense (394.7 yards per game) and third in yards per play (6.3) this season. Their against-the-spread numbers over the past year and a half have been nothing short of spectacular.

The Lions are 22-8 ATS overall since the start of last season. That’s by far the best mark in the league. Detroit is 8-2 ATS as a road favorite and 14-8 ATS after a win since the beginning of last season. Finally, the Lions are 13-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 6-2 ATS against AFC opponents since the inception of last year’s campaign. Detroit has 5 double-digit wins in 10 games this season. I think they’ll secure another one here. I’m laying the points with the Lions in Indy on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 12 Lions vs. Colts Betting Prediction: DETROIT LIONS -7.5