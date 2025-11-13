Jets vs Patriots Same Game Parlay – TNF Week 11 Prediction

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

TNF Same Game Parlay — Henderson, Maye & Diggs

Our parlay focuses on New England’s obvious offensive advantages and established producers. All three legs come directly from the TNF prop board and are fully attainable in our opinion.

TreVeyon Henderson Anytime Touchdown (NE)

Drake Maye Over 241.5 Passing Yards

Stefon Diggs Anytime Touchdown (NE)

Why These Legs Work Together

• TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD: New England’s lead back owns the highest TD probability on the board and handles the majority of red-zone touches.

• Drake Maye Over 241.5 Passing Yards: The rookie has shown consistent yardage production, and the Jets’ secondary continues to give up explosive plays downfield.

• Stefon Diggs Anytime TD: Diggs remains the first option in scoring situations and has strong correlation with any Maye passing-over script.

Payout Breakdown

This parlay pays approximately +638, which returns $738 on a $100 stake ($638 profit). For bettors wanting to test different combinations, adjust legs, or compare prices across books, you can run it instantly through our free parlay calculator.

