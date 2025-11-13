Jets vs Patriots Picks – Week 11 TNF Odds & 2 Leg Parlay

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Jets vs Patriots Odds — Week 11

Spread: Patriots -11.5

Total: 43.0

Moneyline: Jets +525 / Patriots -800

Jets vs Patriots — Jets vs Patriots picks

Pick 1: Jets +11.5 against the spread

New England is drawing roughly two-thirds of the tickets after the spread ballooned from -5.5 on the opener to -11.5. That is a major adjustment for any NFL game, let alone a divisional matchup on a short week. As a result, with the market already stretched and the Patriots priced as heavy favorites, the backdoor is wide open for the Jets to sneak inside this number, especially if New England gets conservative with a late lead.

Pick 2: Over 43.0 total points

An inflated spread often creates a more open script. If the Patriots’ offense jumps out early, the Jets will be forced into a pass-heavy chase mode that can generate both scores and short fields. In turn, potential defensive fatigue on the short turnaround and the risk of late garbage-time points mean the total of 43.0 gives both sides room to contribute to an over if Thursday night turns into a one-sided affair on the scoreboard.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 11

Early public action is lining up with the favorite, as around 65% of tickets are on the Patriots after the spread moved from -5.5 on the opener out to -11.5. However, the Jets have attracted roughly 35% of the ticket count as a big underdog, with their line drifting from +5.5 out to +11.5 as casual bettors lay the wood in prime time.

Parlay – Jets +11.5 & Over 43

Two-leg parlay build:

Leg 1: Jets +11.5 against the spread

Leg 2: Over 43.0 total points

A $100 stake would profit about $264 for a total return of roughly $364 if both legs win.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Short-week dynamics: Both teams are on standard Thursday Night Football prep, which can compress game plans and, therefore, amplify any existing injury issues, especially along the offensive line.

Both teams are on standard Thursday Night Football prep, which can compress game plans and, therefore, amplify any existing injury issues, especially along the offensive line. Divisional familiarity: The Jets and Patriots know each other well, and divisional dogs often perform better than the market expects when the spread is this large.

The Jets and Patriots know each other well, and divisional dogs often perform better than the market expects when the spread is this large. Game script risk: A big Patriots lead could lead to a softer prevent defense, giving the Jets a chance to cover late even if New England controls most of the evening.

A big Patriots lead could lead to a softer prevent defense, giving the Jets a chance to cover late even if New England controls most of the evening. Weather watch: November nights in Foxborough can bring wind and cold; as a result, totals and kicking reliability can be impacted more than side bets.

How to Watch – Jets vs Patriots

📅 Thursday, November 13, 2025

⏰ 8:15 PM ET

📺 Prime Video

🏟 Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA

