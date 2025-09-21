Jets vs Bucs Betting Prediction: Will Baker Mayfield lead Tampa Bay to blowout win?

Sunday’s early window delivers an intriguing mismatch as the visiting New York Jets try to derail the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. This game has all the makings of a one-sided home spot on paper. Yet divisional edges, weather and late-week roster shifts can swing a close number.

Game Day Information

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL TV: FOX

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Spread: Jets +6.5 / Buccaneers -6.5

Jets / Buccaneers Moneyline: Jets +260 / Buccaneers -320

Jets / Buccaneers Total (O/U): 43.5

Key Notes & Storylines

Home-field advantage: Tampa Bay is sharp at Raymond James. They enter this game with momentum after a strong start to the season.

Tampa Bay is sharp at Raymond James. They enter this game with momentum after a strong start to the season. Jets’ quarterback outlook: New York’s signal-callers have taken hits this month. Backup/bridge QB play changes the ceiling of the offense. That matters when sizing the spread.

New York’s signal-callers have taken hits this month. Backup/bridge QB play changes the ceiling of the offense. That matters when sizing the spread. Explosive-play differential: The most likely path for New York is via a handful of chunk plays. If those don’t happen early, the Buccaneers should control pace and the scoreboard.

The most likely path for New York is via a handful of chunk plays. If those don’t happen early, the Buccaneers should control pace and the scoreboard. Special teams & field position: Hidden yardage on returns and the kicking game often swing single-digit lines in this matchup type.

Hidden yardage on returns and the kicking game often swing single-digit lines in this matchup type. Monitor late-week reports: Weather and any gameday scratches can move this line quickly. Grab the number you want early if you have an edge.

Last Three Meetings

Dec 5, 2021: Buccaneers 28, Jets 24

Buccaneers 28, Jets 24 Nov 14, 2020: Buccaneers 24, Jets 17

Buccaneers 24, Jets 17 Oct 18, 2018: Buccaneers 27, Jets 23

Recent matchups favor Tampa Bay, but many of these games were one-possession affairs. This context is useful when deciding whether to back the dog with +6.5.

Prediction

Pick — Buccaneers -6.5

This is a single-ticket, confident call: back Tampa Bay -6.5. The Buccaneers are the stronger team at home. They’re playing with momentum, and the Jets’ likely quarterback depth issues reduce New York’s ceiling. In a game that looks prone to Tampa Bay controlling both possessions and tempo, the Buccaneers should have enough margin to cover a 6.5-point spread. Take the home favorite and size the stake as a core play.

Play: Buccaneers -6.5

