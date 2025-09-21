Jets vs Bucs Betting Prediction: Will Baker Mayfield lead Tampa Bay to blowout win?

Sunday’s early window delivers an intriguing mismatch as the visiting New York Jets try to derail the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. This game has all the makings of a one-sided home spot on paper. Yet divisional edges, weather and late-week roster shifts can swing a close number.
Game Day Information
- Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL
- TV: FOX
Betting Odds & Public Betting
- Spread: Jets +6.5 / Buccaneers -6.5
- Moneyline: Jets +260 / Buccaneers -320
- Total (O/U): 43.5
Key Notes & Storylines
- Home-field advantage: Tampa Bay is sharp at Raymond James. They enter this game with momentum after a strong start to the season.
- Jets’ quarterback outlook: New York’s signal-callers have taken hits this month. Backup/bridge QB play changes the ceiling of the offense. That matters when sizing the spread.
- Explosive-play differential: The most likely path for New York is via a handful of chunk plays. If those don’t happen early, the Buccaneers should control pace and the scoreboard.
- Special teams & field position: Hidden yardage on returns and the kicking game often swing single-digit lines in this matchup type.
- Monitor late-week reports: Weather and any gameday scratches can move this line quickly. Grab the number you want early if you have an edge.
Last Three Meetings
- Dec 5, 2021: Buccaneers 28, Jets 24
- Nov 14, 2020: Buccaneers 24, Jets 17
- Oct 18, 2018: Buccaneers 27, Jets 23
Recent matchups favor Tampa Bay, but many of these games were one-possession affairs. This context is useful when deciding whether to back the dog with +6.5.
Prediction
Pick — Buccaneers -6.5
This is a single-ticket, confident call: back Tampa Bay -6.5. The Buccaneers are the stronger team at home. They’re playing with momentum, and the Jets’ likely quarterback depth issues reduce New York’s ceiling. In a game that looks prone to Tampa Bay controlling both possessions and tempo, the Buccaneers should have enough margin to cover a 6.5-point spread. Take the home favorite and size the stake as a core play.
Play: Buccaneers -6.5
