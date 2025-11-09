Jaguars vs Texans Picks — Expert Plays & Market Read (Week 10)

HOUSTON, TX — Howdy Ya’ll, Yee-Haw! This week Jacksonville travels west to face Houston in a pivotal matchup with both teams fighting to stay alive in the playoff mix. The oddsmakers have Jaguars at −1 (−105) with a 37.5 total (O −105 / U −115) and near-even moneylines (JAX / HOU −110). Kickoff is set for Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, and our Jaguars vs Texans picks spotlight field-position battles, control inside the hashes and turnovers!

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Jaguars vs Texans Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML Jacksonville Jaguars −1 (−110) 37.5 (O −105 / U −115) −110 Houston Texans +1 (−110) 37.5 (O −105 / U −115) −110

Jaguars vs Texans Picks – 1st Half (U) + JAGS 4Q ML

Play 1: 1st Half Under 18 (−110) — Both offenses prefer scripted drives built on short throws and ball control; pace could lag early against two efficient defensive fronts.

Play 2: 4th Quarter Jaguars ML (−110) — If Jacksonville wins the possession battle, its balanced attack and depth at running back favor late-game execution inside two minutes.

Read our full Jaguars vs Texans Betting Preview here.

Parlay Our Best Bets w/ Both Score 1Q (Y) +230!

Free Money, Money, Money

1st Half Under 18 (-110) 4th Quarter Jaguars ML (-110) Both Teams to Score – 1st Quarter: Yes (+230)

Payout math (American odds, sequential rollover)

Estimated payout: Return $1,202.72 on a $100 stake (profit $1,102.72).

Note: Books round differently; actual SGP pricing and availability for quarters/halves/props may vary.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current Jacksonville Jaguars 59% +3.5 (−110) −1.5 (−110) Houston Texans 41% −3.5 (−110) +1.5 (−110)

Market Read: Public support leans to Jacksonville (~59%) and the line has swung five points across the spread spectrum. That shift implies sharp agreement with the Jaguars front seven and defensive matchup edge against Houston’s offensive line. Still, books holding steady at a pick’em range suggest balanced money despite ticket volume.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Jacksonville’s defense ranks top-five in rush success rate allowed — a key edge if Houston becomes one-dimensional.

Market movement through zero highlights a true toss-up that’s now shaded slightly toward the road team.

Total of 37.5 is one of the week’s lowest; turnovers or a short field could decide cover margin.

How to Watch Jacksonville vs Houston

📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: NRG Stadium — Houston, TX

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.