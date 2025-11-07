Jaguars vs Texans Odds – Picks & Predictions (Week 10)

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Jaguars vs Texans

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 CBS

🏟 NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Jaguars vs Texans Odds — Current

Team Spread Total ML Jacksonville Jaguars –1 (–105) 37.5 (O –105) –110 Houston Texans +1 (–115) 37.5 (U –115) –110

Where the Game Will Be Won

Jacksonville’s offense is most efficient when early-down timing routes keep them ahead of schedule and unlock play-action. Houston’s path runs through pass defense leverage and red-zone stops, especially with a compressed total. If the Texans can force third-and-longs and protect the ball, their defense keeps this within a field goal; otherwise, Jacksonville’s balance tilts the script late.

Jacksonville vs Houston — Who is The Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current Jacksonville Jaguars 59% +3.5 (–110) –1 (–105) Houston Texans 41% –3.5 (–110) +1 (–115)

Market Read: Tickets lean Jacksonville (≈59%) and the number has crossed through key zones (Texans –3.5 to Jaguars –1.5), signaling broad agreement on the road side and a defensive downgrade for Houston. If resistance appears, it likely comes from late Texans buyback near +2/+2.5.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Jaguars vs Texans Prediction & Expert Pick

With a low total and a quarterback situation in flux for Houston, efficiency and turnover avoidance loom large. Jacksonville’s balanced script and special-teams edge make a narrow difference. Pick: Jaguars –1 (–105). Lean: Under 37.5 (–115).

