Jaguars vs Texans Odds – Picks & Predictions (Week 10)

How to Watch Jaguars vs Texans
📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025
⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET
📺 CBS
🏟 NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
Jaguars vs Texans Odds — Current
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|–1 (–105)
|37.5 (O –105)
|–110
|Houston Texans
|+1 (–115)
|37.5 (U –115)
|–110
Where the Game Will Be Won
Jacksonville’s offense is most efficient when early-down timing routes keep them ahead of schedule and unlock play-action. Houston’s path runs through pass defense leverage and red-zone stops, especially with a compressed total. If the Texans can force third-and-longs and protect the ball, their defense keeps this within a field goal; otherwise, Jacksonville’s balance tilts the script late.
Jacksonville vs Houston — Who is The Public Betting?
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|59%
|+3.5 (–110)
|–1 (–105)
|Houston Texans
|41%
|–3.5 (–110)
|+1 (–115)
Market Read: Tickets lean Jacksonville (≈59%) and the number has crossed through key zones (Texans –3.5 to Jaguars –1.5), signaling broad agreement on the road side and a defensive downgrade for Houston. If resistance appears, it likely comes from late Texans buyback near +2/+2.5.
Jaguars vs Texans Prediction & Expert Pick
With a low total and a quarterback situation in flux for Houston, efficiency and turnover avoidance loom large. Jacksonville’s balanced script and special-teams edge make a narrow difference. Pick: Jaguars –1 (–105). Lean: Under 37.5 (–115).
